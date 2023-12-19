US Leads Naval Coalition to Safeguard Red Sea Shipping

In response to a surge in attacks on merchant shipping from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the United States has unveiled a robust naval protection force set to operate in the southern Red Sea. The coalition, known as Operation Prosperity Guardian, aims to defend vessels passing through the strategic waterway, which sees approximately 50 merchant ships daily in transit between Asia and Europe. While countries like Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain have joined the effort, the absence of Arab nations Egypt and Saudi Arabia has raised concerns about the initiative’s effectiveness.

The current wave of attacks has disrupted commercial shipping, leading companies like Danish firm Møller–Maersk to reroute their ships via the Cape of Good Hope, resulting in significant delays. Despite these challenges, there is optimism that a solution allowing the safe resumption of passage through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal will be implemented in the near future. Several shipping companies, including BP, OOCL, Hapag-Lloyd, and Mediterranean Shipping Co., have modified their routes or temporarily halted traffic as a precautionary measure.

The Houthi rebels, with their alignment to Iran, initially sought to target Israel with long-range missile attacks. However, these efforts were thwarted by Saudi Arabia and the US, nullifying their impact. Recently, the rebel group redirected their tactics towards merchant tankers passing through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, increasing the frequency and scope of their attacks. The US military reported an attack on the Swan Atlantic tanker, which endured limited damage and continued its journey under US naval protection. Warships from the US, France, and Britain have also intercepted Houthi attack drones in the Red Sea area.

To address this escalating issue, the US-led naval coalition has convened international defense ministers to coordinate efforts to safeguard free shipping and preserve free trade. The United Kingdom has pledged its support by sending the HMS Diamond destroyer alongside three US destroyers as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian. The coalition seeks to deter further attacks and curb the disruption caused by the Houthi rebels. However, analysts cautioned that despite these measures, the Houthi attacks are likely to persist, given the group’s desire for attention and the support they garner. The absence of Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the coalition also weakens its effectiveness, as their concerns regarding ongoing tensions with Israel and US support for Israel prevented their participation.

A delicate balance must be struck in protecting commercial shipping without provoking a full-fledged conflict or airstrikes against Yemen, as the US aims to avoid an additional military front against the Houthi rebels. Simultaneously, negotiations between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia to end their long-standing war remain in a fragile state. While peace talks mediated by Oman were underway, the recent conflict in Gaza has cast uncertainty over the progress made, further complicating the situation.

