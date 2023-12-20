International Coalition Established to Safeguard Red Sea Shipping from Houthi Threats

A collaborative effort has been announced by the United States and several other nations to establish a stronger naval protection force in the southern Red Sea. The main objective of this coalition, known as Operation Prosperity Guardian, is to defend merchant shipping from the increasing threats posed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

While countries like Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain have pledged their participation, it is notable that Egypt and Saudi Arabia have chosen not to join. This absence has led experts to speculate that shipping disruptions and attacks may persist.

The strategic waterway in question is a critical passageway through which approximately 50 merchant ships navigate daily, connecting Asia and Europe, with the Suez canal serving as a major transit point. However, despite the establishment of this coalition, it remains uncertain whether the immediate impact on securing the waterway can be achieved.

In response to the mounting threats, shipping companies have already taken precautionary measures. Danish company Møller–Maersk recently decided to reroute its ships around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope, though this alternative route adds an additional 10 or more days to the journey. Other companies, including British oil firm BP, Hong Kong’s OOCL, Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, and the Italian-Swiss-owned Mediterranean Shipping Co., have also either halted or rerouted their ship traffic.

The Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, initially aimed to target Israeli shipping by launching long-range missile attacks into Israel. However, these attempts were largely intercepted by Saudi Arabia and the US, resulting in minimal impact. Consequently, the rebels shifted their tactics, focusing on attacking various merchant tankers passing through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, an 18-mile-wide channel.

Recent incidents reported include the attack on the Swan Atlantic tanker by a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. Thankfully, limited damage was sustained, and the ship continued its voyage under the protection of the US naval forces. Additionally, the USS Carney, a destroyer already stationed in the Red Sea, successfully downed 14 Houthi attack drones. French and British warships have also intercepted drones in the Red Sea region in the past week.

To combat these threats, Britain will contribute the HMS Diamond, a destroyer, alongside three US destroyers to Operation Prosperity Guardian. The collaboration aims to deter attacks on free shipping, preserving the principles of free trade. Despite the coalition efforts, analysts expect Houthi attacks to persist, and commercial shipping is anticipated to remain cautious about using the Red Sea.

The absence of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia in this maritime security endeavor weakens the coalition’s effectiveness. Concerns over Israel’s intense bombing of Gaza and US support for Israel have prevented these nations from joining. Another challenge lies in striking a balance between protecting commercial shipping and avoiding an escalation of conflict that would result in the bombing of Yemen. The US, in particular, is cautious about creating a new front in its engagement with the Houthis.

Simultaneously, delicate negotiations between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia to end their longstanding war are at a critical stage. Peace talks brokered by Oman were underway in 2023, but with the eruption of conflict in Gaza and the subsequent attacks on merchant shipping a month ago, progress has become increasingly uncertain.

