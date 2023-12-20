A Breakthrough in US-Venezuela Relations: Release of Americans and ‘Fat Leonard’ Conviction

After months of intense negotiations, the United States and Venezuela have reached a pivotal agreement that has led to the release of 10 individuals. This historic deal not only secured the freedom of six wrongfully detained Americans but also resulted in the extradition of Leonard Francis, commonly known as “Fat Leonard,” a former military contractor implicated in the largest corruption scandal in US Navy history.

Amidst the thawing relations between the two nations, this agreement serves as a significant milestone. It comes at a crucial time for the Biden administration, as it grapples with the challenging situation at the southern border, which has been exacerbated by the influx of Venezuelan migrants. With federal resources stretched thin, this breakthrough offers a glimmer of hope for improved cooperation between the US and Venezuela.

The release includes six Americans who have been wrongly detained, including Eyvin Hernandez, Jerrel Kenemore, Joseph Cristella, and Savoi Wright. Additionally, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, two former Green Berets who were held in Venezuela since May 2020 for their alleged involvement in a “failed coup,” are among the 10 Americans who have regained their freedom.

While specific details regarding the other individuals involved have not been disclosed to protect their privacy, it is crucial to recognize the collective effort and support that contributed to this successful resolution. Savoi Wright’s family, in a statement, expressed their relief and gratitude towards the US government, the Richardson Center, Jonathan Franks, and countless others who played a role in bringing their loved one home.

President Joe Biden hailed this agreement as a significant achievement, expressing his gratitude that these Americans can finally put their harrowing ordeal behind them. Furthermore, the President emphasized that Leonard Francis would now face justice for his crimes against the US Government and its people.

In a mutual display of cooperation, the US made the difficult decision to grant clemency to Alex Saab, an alleged financier to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, in exchange for the release of the Americans and Leonard Francis’ extradition. This decision, though challenging, serves as a symbolic gesture and paves the way for further progress in US-Venezuela relations.

The US had accused Saab of being involved in a corrupt network that exploited a government-subsidized food program, enabling Maduro and his associates to embezzle hundreds of millions of dollars. This scheme not only undermined the Venezuelan people’s trust but also employed food as a means of social control.

As part of the agreement, Venezuela will also release 20 political prisoners, including Roberto Abdul, the founder of a Venezuelan civil society organization and a prominent political opponent of Maduro. This move is expected to contribute to a more democratic environment leading up to the country’s upcoming presidential election.

It is worth noting that this breakthrough follows the US’s decision in October to ease certain sanctions on Venezuela after the country took steps towards electoral transparency. The successful completion of this agreement offers renewed hope for the establishment of a more democratic path in Venezuela.

FAQs:

Q: Who is Leonard Francis?

A: Leonard Francis, also known as “Fat Leonard,” is a former military contractor who orchestrated the largest corruption scandal in US Navy history.

Q: How many Americans were released in the agreement?

A: A total of 10 Americans, including six wrongfully detained individuals and two former Green Berets, were released as part of this agreement.

Q: Who is Alex Saab?

A: Alex Saab is an alleged financier to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, accused of involvement in a corruption network that embezzled funds from a government-subsidized food program.

Sources:

CNN