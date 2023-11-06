Scouts Relocated Amid Heatwave at World Scout Jamboree

A scorching heatwave at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea has prompted officials to relocate thousands of UK and US scouts from the official campsite in Buan. The event, which kicked off this week and attracted 43,000 young scouts from 158 countries, has seen the UK contingent being the largest at 4,500 participants.

With temperatures soaring to unbearable levels, hundreds of individuals have already required medical attention for heat-related illnesses in recent days. In response to this, the organizers have taken the necessary steps to transfer the scouts to more suitable accommodations.

To ensure the health and well-being of the young scouts, the UK Scouts released a statement on Saturday stating that the arrival of the scouts in Seoul is already underway. They will be settling into new accommodations that can better withstand the intense heat.

Similarly, the US contingent will continue with their scheduled activities for Saturday as part of the jamboree program. However, on the following day, they will relocate to the US army garrison Camp Humphreys, which is closer to the jamboree site. This move aims to provide the scouts with a better environment and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Recognizing the severity of the heatwave, the organizers’ decision to relocate the scouts demonstrates a commitment to prioritize the safety and well-being of the participants. By taking swift action and making necessary adjustments, they are ensuring that the World Scout Jamboree remains an enjoyable and memorable experience for all attendees.

The heatwave may have posed a significant challenge, but through adaptability and responsiveness, the organizers have shown their dedication to creating a safe and inclusive environment for scouts from all around the world.