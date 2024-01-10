New Insights on Red Sea Shipping: International Forces Thwart Massive Houthi Attack

In a recent development, UK and US naval forces have successfully defended against the largest attack to date by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Red Sea shipping. The attack, which took place overnight, saw carrier-based jets and warships intercept and shoot down a total of 21 drones and missiles launched by the Iran-backed group.

Although the Houthis claim that they targeted a US ship in retaliation for the killing of rebels who attempted to attack a container ship using speed boats last month, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps is certain that Iran played a significant role in these attacks. When asked about potential Western strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen as a response, Shapps stated, “Watch this space.”

This attack marks the twenty-sixth time the Houthis have targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea since November 19th, according to the US military. The group has falsely claimed that these attacks specifically target ships associated with Tel Aviv, as a form of protest against Israeli actions during the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The US military reveals that the Houthis launched Iranian-designed one-way attack drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, and anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen towards international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea. F/A-18 warplanes from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D Eisenhower, along with four destroyers, including the USS Gravely, USS Laboon, USS Mason, and HMS Diamond, successfully shot down eighteen drones, two cruise missiles, and one ballistic missile.

HMS Diamond notably shot down seven Houthi drones using its Sea Viper missiles and guns. These Sea Viper missiles are advanced surface-to-air missiles that provide a formidable defense against airborne threats. However, it’s important to note that each missile costs over £1m ($1.3m), reflecting the commitment to protecting international shipping and maintaining security in this strategic waterway.

In response to the attack, Houthi military spokesman Yahya al-Sarea confirmed that their forces carried out the operation involving a significant number of ballistic and naval missiles as well as drones. In his statement, he indicated that the operation targeted a US ship providing support to Israel. Furthermore, he emphasized the rebels’ commitment to preventing Israeli or Israel-bound ships from navigating in both the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the hostilities in Gaza cease.

Amidst these developments, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps issued a strong warning, stating that the UK and its allies consider these illegal attacks entirely unacceptable. Shapps emphasized that if the attacks persist, the Houthis will face the consequences as necessary actions are taken to protect innocent lives and the global economy.

In a TV interview, Shapps reiterated that Iran bears significant responsibility for the region’s destabilization, and the Islamic Republic and the Houthis will face consequences if the attacks on shipping do not cease. While he did not provide specific details, he made it clear that the joint statement issued by multiple countries signaled a clear path towards potential action. He concluded by saying, “So, I’m afraid the simplest thing to say is ‘watch this space.'”

This joint statement was released a week ago by the UK, US, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, and Singapore. Under the banner of “Operation Prosperity Guardian,” these countries united to protect Red Sea shipping, highlighting the critical importance of maintaining the freedom of navigation in this vital waterway. Approximately 15% of global seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea, making it a crucial link between Europe and Asia.

The reverberations of these attacks extend beyond security concerns. The International Chamber of Shipping reports that 20% of the world’s container ships now avoid the Red Sea, opting for the much longer route around the southern tip of Africa. This shift in navigation patterns may lead to increased fuel prices and disruptions in global supply chains.

In conclusion, the recent attack on Red Sea shipping by the Houthi rebels has emphasized the challenges posed by regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions. The successful defense by UK and US naval forces underscores the international commitment to safeguarding vital shipping lanes and maintaining stability in the region. The consequences of these attacks extend beyond security, with potential impacts on global trade and economic stability. As events unfold, continued vigilance and decisive responses will be crucial to thwarting future threats and ensuring the smooth flow of international commerce.

