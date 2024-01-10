New Houthi Attack on Red Sea Raises Concerns over Regional Stability

The recent Houthi attack on Red Sea shipping has once again raised concerns about the stability in the region. On Tuesday night, carrier-based jets and warships from the US and UK successfully repelled 21 drones and missiles launched by the Iran-backed group. This attack was the largest and most significant thus far, with previous attacks on commercial shipping in the area having occurred since November 19th.

The US military has reported that the Houthi rebels launched Iranian-designed attack drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, and anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Thanks to the combined efforts of F/A-18 warplanes from the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier and multiple destroyers, including the USS Gravely, USS Laboon, USS Mason, and HMS Diamond, 18 drones, two cruise missiles, and one ballistic missile were successfully shot down. The HMS Diamond alone intercepted seven Houthi drones using its guns and Sea Viper missiles.

While no injuries or damage were reported from this attack, the situation remains concerning for global trade and environmental safety. The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expressed his worry about the risks posed by these attacks, emphasizing the potential escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

In response to the attack, both the UK and US hinted at the possibility of military action against the Houthi rebels. UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps stated, “Watch this space,” when asked about potential strikes in Yemen. He further warned that continued attacks would have consequences. Similarly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the incident and did not rule out the possibility of US action.

However, it is essential to understand the underlying factors contributing to these attacks. The Houthi rebels have been receiving support from Iran, including a steady supply of missiles and drones. These weapons are being deployed in a “swarm attack” strategy, aiming to overwhelm the air defenses of Western warships. The cost disparity between the Houthi drones and the Royal Navy’s Sea Viper missiles raises concerns about the sustainability of the current situation. Nevertheless, the international community remains committed to protecting the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, which is crucial for global trade.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who launched the recent attack on Red Sea shipping?

A: The attack was carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran.

Q: How many drones and missiles were shot down?

A: A total of 21 drones and missiles were intercepted and shot down by carrier-based jets and warships from the US and UK.

Q: What is the significance of this attack?

A: This attack is the largest and most significant thus far, with previous attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea having occurred since November 19th.

Sources:

– BBC News