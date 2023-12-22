Somali and US Forces Eliminate al-Shabaab Commander with $10 Million Bounty

Somali and US forces have successfully eliminated a high-ranking commander of the al-Shabaab militant group, who had a $10 million bounty on his head following an attack that resulted in the deaths of three American individuals. The joint operation conducted by the Somali national army, with the assistance of US forces, took place on December 17th.

According to Daud Aweis, Kenya’s information minister, “Maalim Ayman, a senior leader of al-Shabaab, was confirmed to have been killed in the operation.” Ayman was held accountable for planning multiple terrorist attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries, further increasing the need for his capture.

Al-Shabaab, an Islamist group affiliated with al-Qaeda, has been engaged in a 16-year insurgency against the vulnerable central government, gaining control over substantial areas of rural Somalia. The elimination of Ayman, the leader of the al-Shabaab unit called Jaysh Ayman, was a significant blow to the organization’s hierarchy.

The US State Department previously announced that Ayman planned the attack on the Manda Bay airfield in Kenya in January 2020, which resulted in the deaths of three Americans. In response, they offered a substantial reward of up to $10 million for any information that could lead to his capture.

The United States has been working closely with the government of Mogadishu to combat al-Shabaab. They have been supporting a Somali government offensive that began last year, with the aid of local clan militias and air support from both the US and African Union forces. This joint effort has put significant pressure on al-Shabaab, leading to the recapture of previously controlled territories.

However, despite initial success, the offensive has stalled, raising concerns about the government’s ability to sustain the fight against the Islamists. The current situation has prompted questions regarding the capacity of the government to effectively counter al-Shabaab’s insurgency.

A study conducted by George Washington University’s program on extremism highlighted that Jaysh Ayman was established by al-Shabaab with the intent of infiltrating Kenya. This unit, which has gradually gained autonomy, comprises individuals from various backgrounds including foreigners, dual nationals, as well as Kenyans of Somali and non-Somali origin.

It is worth mentioning that an African Union force was deployed in Somalia in 2007 with a six-month mandate, but it has been a constant presence on the ground ever since. The presence of this force serves as a testament to the ongoing need for external support in stabilizing the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What was Maalim Ayman’s role within al-Shabaab? Maalim Ayman was a senior leader and the commander of the al-Shabaab unit known as Jaysh Ayman. What was the outcome of the joint operation conducted by Somali and US forces? The joint operation resulted in the successful elimination of Maalim Ayman, who had a $10 million bounty on his head. What were the reasons behind the $10 million bounty on Maalim Ayman? Maalim Ayman was wanted for his involvement in an attack on an airbase in Kenya in January 2020, which resulted in the deaths of three American individuals. How has the offensive against al-Shabaab been progressing? The offensive by Somali government forces, with support from local clan militias, the US, and African Union forces, initially showed progress in recapturing territories. However, it has since encountered challenges and has stalled, raising concerns about the government’s ability to sustain the fight against the militants. What is the significance of Jaysh Ayman? Jaysh Ayman is an al-Shabaab unit that was created with the aim of infiltrating Kenya. It is composed of individuals from various backgrounds, including foreigners, dual nationals, and Kenyans of Somali and non-Somali descent.

### Sources:

– No original article link provided, rewritten based on provided information.