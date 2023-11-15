JERUSALEM, Sept 7 – In a joint rebuke, the United States and the European Union have voiced their criticism against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for his comments regarding the Holocaust and antisemitism. The EU’s diplomatic service issued a statement denouncing Abbas’ remarks as “false and grossly misleading,” while Deborah Lipstadt, U.S. Special Envoy to combat antisemitism, called for an immediate apology for his “hateful, antisemitic remarks.”

These criticisms emerged two weeks after Abbas made the controversial statements on August 24th. The Middle East Media Research Institute published an English translation of his remarks on its website, which gained attention and prompted the response from the U.S. and EU diplomats.

In his speech, Abbas suggested that Jews were targeted by Nazi Germany based on their “social role” rather than their religious identity. However, instead of quoting specific individuals, this new article will highlight the core fact that Abbas made controversial statements about the Holocaust and antisemitism. The original article included a statement from Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Abbas’ spokesman, who defended the president by claiming the remarks were sourced from Jewish and American authors and historians and that they did not deny the Holocaust.

It is crucial to reiterate that these comments have provoked ongoing outrage and condemnation from the international community. Abbas has previously attracted criticism for downplaying the severity of the Holocaust and making offensive remarks about various persecuted groups.

The EU, a significant donor to the Palestinian Authority, emphasized how these historical distortions were not only offensive but also inflammatory, exacerbating tensions in the region. The EU spokesman stated that such comments only benefit those who oppose a two-state solution, which Abbas has advocated for.

Germany’s ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, took to social media platform X to express his disappointment and reiterate the importance of historical truth. He stated that it is the Palestinians’ right to hear the truth from their leader rather than distorted narratives.

Abbas has faced repeated calls from the Palestinian public to step down during his extensive two-decade reign. The controversy surrounding his remarks further fuels the debate on the need for leadership change within the Palestinian Authority.

