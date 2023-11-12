New Israeli Offensive in Gaza Continues to Escalate

In the midst of a growing offensive against Hamas, Israeli strikes have resulted in the deaths of multiple civilians in the Gaza Strip. The United States and Arab partners are currently at odds over the need for an immediate cease-fire, with the US arguing that such a move would only allow Hamas to regroup and continue its aggressive actions. Meanwhile, Arab countries are calling for an immediate halt to the violence, stating that the region is being consumed by hatred.

The disagreement between the US and Arab partners was evident during a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Arab foreign ministers in Jordan. While Blinken stressed the importance of humanitarian pauses to protect civilians and provide aid, Arab countries insisted on an immediate cease-fire. The discussions have also involved proposals for six to 12-hour humanitarian pauses each day to facilitate aid delivery and the evacuation of casualties.

Israel, on the other hand, demanded that residents of northern Gaza evacuate southward as the bombardment intensifies. However, some attempting to flee have been killed, raising concerns among Palestinians. Moreover, Israel’s bombing has not been limited to the north, with strikes hitting southern areas as well. Israel claims that Hamas has taken advantage of brief cease-fires to attack its forces, but Hamas has not responded to these allegations.

The impact of the Israeli offensive is devastating for Gaza’s residents. Residential neighborhoods in the north have been heavily damaged, forcing approximately 300,000 people to seek refuge in UN-operated schools and hospitals. Tragically, even these supposed safe havens have been repeatedly targeted by Israeli strikes, resulting in additional civilian casualties. The United Nations has also expressed alarm over the attacks on healthcare facilities, calling them “unacceptable.”

The number of displaced individuals continues to rise, with approximately 1.5 million people, or 70% of Gaza’s population, fleeing their homes. The situation remains dire as the offensive persists, leaving many Palestinians trapped in a cycle of violence and uncertainty.

