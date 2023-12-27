The recent military overhaul in Japan has garnered praise from the U.S. Ambassador, Rahm Emanuel, for its contribution to the reform and modernization of their alliance. Notably, Japan’s focus on military capability, increased defense spending, and the decision to allow the export of Japanese-made Patriot guided missiles to the United States have been applauded.

With the easing of Japan’s postwar ban on lethal weapons exports, the country’s government has demonstrated a significant departure from its self-defense-only principle. This move highlights Japan’s commitment to bolstering its military power and strengthening alliances. The recent approval of a 16.5% increase in defense spending, amounting to a record $56 billion, showcases Japan’s dedication to enhancing its missile strike and defense capabilities.

The revision of Japan’s arms transfer policy now enables the country to export weapons and components made in Japan under foreign licenses. This marks a major milestone, as it represents the first extensive revision in Japan’s arms export ban since the easing on non-lethal weapons transfer in 2014. Furthermore, Japan’s government is in the process of considering further revisions that would permit the sale of jointly developed lethal weapons to third countries, such as the next-generation fighter jet being developed in collaboration with Britain and Italy.

While some groups have raised concerns and questions regarding Japan’s decision to sell the Patriot missiles, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara emphasized that the export aims to demonstrate the strength and capability of the Japan-U.S. military alliance. It also serves to safeguard Japan’s peace and stability and assert its position as a guardian of the international order.

The U.S. Ambassador, Rahm Emanuel, lauded Japan for its commitment to reform and emphasized the positive impact of the revised military equipment sale policy. This policy change will not only increase the inventory of the United States but also have a broader influence on the Indo-Pacific region. The shipment of Patriot missiles from Japan will directly bolster U.S. inventory, providing crucial support in addressing various global challenges.

This transformation in Japan’s military capabilities signifies a shift from alliance protection to alliance projection, showcasing Japan’s proactive role in safeguarding global peace and stability. The steps taken by Japan, including the defense spending increase and planned deployment of Tomahawk missiles, signify its commitment to strengthening international alliances.

As Japan continues on its path of military modernization, it is evident that the country’s efforts are integral to forging strong alliances and ensuring a secure future for the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

