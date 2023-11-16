US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian Militias in Eastern Syria

The United States has recently carried out airstrikes targeting Iranian forces in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria. The strikes focused on specific sites utilized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-backed militias. These actions were prompted by the need to prioritize the safety of US personnel, as emphasized by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The targeted locations included a training facility and a safe house situated near the cities of al-Bukamal and al-Mayadeen. By striking these sites, the United States aims to send a clear message that it will vigorously defend its interests, personnel, and overall security. The decision to take action in this manner was made to establish a robust deterrent against potential threats.

As a result of the airstrikes, reports from Al-Mayadeen TV, an Iranian “Axis of Resistance” affiliated news channel, stated that there was one confirmed fatality and one individual who sustained injuries in the strike near al-Mayadeen in Deir Ezzor.

