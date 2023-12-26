New Title: US Launches Airstrikes on Kataib Hezbollah Strongholds Following Attack on American Troops

The United States military has taken decisive action with a series of airstrikes targeting three facilities utilized by the Iraq-based militant group Kataib Hezbollah and its affiliated groups. These strikes were carried out in response to an attack that left three American troops injured, one of whom remains in critical condition. The decision to launch these airstrikes was made by President Joe Biden, and initial assessments indicate that a significant number of militants from Kataib Hezbollah were likely eliminated in the attacks.

Kataib Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, had previously claimed responsibility for utilizing a one-way attack drone to target the US forces at Erbil Air Base. In response to this act of aggression, the US launched targeted strikes specifically aimed at unmanned aerial drone activities within the facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and its affiliates.

The airstrikes took place at 8:45 p.m. ET, and according to the US Central Command, there are currently no indications that any civilian lives were affected. However, the Iraqi government released a statement stating that one security officer was killed and 18 others, including civilians, were injured. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s office described these airstrikes as hostile acts that infringe upon Iraq’s sovereignty and are deemed unacceptable, posing a potential threat to the long-term relationship between the two countries.

Kataib Hezbollah, a Shia militant group, is considered to be a significant danger to US personnel in both Iraq and Syria by the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) website. The DNI states that the group aims to remove US and coalition forces from Iraq and establish an Iranian-aligned government in the region. Additionally, Kataib Hezbollah operates within Syria.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin briefed President Biden on the situation, presenting a range of options. Ultimately, President Biden ordered the airstrikes during this call, deeming them necessary and proportionate responses to not just the Erbil attack, but also previous attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria.

The security officer referred to in the Iraqi Prime Minister’s statement was a member of Hashd Al-Shaabi, also known as Popular Mobilization Units (PMU). PMU is a predominantly Shia paramilitary force recognized by the Iraqi Parliament as a government entity operating alongside the Iraqi military. However, the US views PMU as Iran-backed militias and holds some members responsible for attacks on American sites in Iraq and Syria.

Overall, this coordinated strike sends a strong message that the United States remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its troops and protecting its interests in the region. These airstrikes highlight the firm stance taken by President Biden and his administration in addressing threats from militant groups such as Kataib Hezbollah.

