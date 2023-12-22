An Overview of the US Air Force’s Strategy to Reclaim Tinian Airfield in the Pacific

The US Air Force is embarking on a project to revitalize the historical North Airfield on the Pacific island of Tinian, which played a significant role in World War II as the launch site of the atomic bombings of Japan. The decision to reclaim this airfield is part of the Air Force’s effort to diversify its basing options in the face of potential hostilities with China.

Once the extensive renovation is complete, Tinian’s North Airfield will serve as a critical facility for the US Air Force in the Pacific. Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, commander of Pacific Air Forces, expressed confidence in the progress of the project, stating that significant advancements can be expected in the coming months. Additionally, the Air Force is also constructing facilities at Tinian International Airport to further enhance its presence on the island.

Tinian, located in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, is a small US territory in the vast expanse of the Pacific, situated approximately 6,000 kilometers west of Hawaii. With a population of only around 3,000 people, the island offers strategic advantages due to its geographical positioning.

During World War II, Tinian, along with the neighboring islands of Saipan and Guam, witnessed intensive US air operations. These islands served as pivotal bases for the B-29 Superfortress bombers, which played a crucial role in devastating Japan. The historic March 10, 1945, firebombing of Tokyo, which caused massive casualties, was carried out by B-29s that took off from these islands. Among the airfields, North Field on Tinian stood out as the largest and busiest airport in the world during the intense bombing campaign in 1945.

In a significant moment in history, North Field gained global recognition on August 6, 1945, when the B-29 bomber Enola Gay departed from its runway carrying the atomic bomb that would later be dropped on Hiroshima. Three days later, another B-29 named Bockscar took off from Tinian to deliver an atomic bomb to Nagasaki. These bombings altered the course of warfare and ushered in the nuclear age.

The Air Force’s plans for Tinian align with its Agile Combat Employment (ACE) strategy. This approach aims to shift operations away from centralized infrastructures to a network of smaller and dispersed locations, complicating adversary planning and providing commanders with more options. The US military’s concentration of air power in a few large air bases, such as Andersen Air Force Base on Guam and Kadena Air Base on Okinawa, presents vulnerabilities. A strike on these bases could severely impede the ability to retaliate effectively. Therefore, dispersing the fleet across multiple locations like Tinian becomes crucial for mitigating the threats posed by nations like China, which are rapidly expanding their missile capabilities.

The Air Force’s adoption of the ACE strategy adds an element of unpredictability to its operations and requires potential adversaries to expend more resources in targeting US air power. By creating a targeting problem and maintaining a significant force presence, the Air Force aims to maximize its operational effectiveness even in the face of potential attacks.

With an investment of $78 million allocated in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget request, the US Air Force is committed to revitalizing Tinian’s North Airfield and strengthening its presence in the Pacific. While a specific timeline for its operational readiness was not provided, the Air Force is steadily progressing toward its goal of broadening its basing options and effectively countering emerging challenges.