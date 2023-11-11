A Historic Agreement: US and Iran Reach $6bn Deal for Release of American Detainees

The United States and Iran have made a groundbreaking $6 billion agreement for the release of five American detainees, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic negotiations between the two nations. The detainees, including Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz, had been incarcerated on charges of espionage in Iran’s infamous Evin prison. The New York Times has reported that they have now been transferred to house arrest in a hotel in Tehran.

As part of the deal, the US government will unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian oil assets, allowing the funds to be accessible for humanitarian purposes. In turn, a number of Iranian prisoners will be released. The specifics of the prisoner exchange have not been disclosed, but it is believed that the detainees will remain in the hotel for a few weeks before being granted permission to depart the country.

Jared Genser, the lawyer representing Mr. Namazi, stated that this relocation from Evin Prison to house arrest is a significant development. While he expressed hope that this marks the first step towards their ultimate release, he emphasized that there are no guarantees as to what may unfold in the future. The exact identities of the two remaining unnamed American detainees have been concealed, but sources suggest that one is a scientist and the other is a businessman.

This agreement comes after years of efforts by the US State Department to secure the release of the wrongfully detained individuals. Mr. Namazi was arrested in 2015 during a business trip to Iran, while Mr. Sharghi and Mr. Tahbaz were both arrested in 2018. Throughout their ordeal, all three men maintained their innocence.

The $6 billion in Iranian assets, currently frozen in South Korea, will be transferred to an account in the central bank of Qatar. Under the control of the Qatari government, these funds will solely be used by Iran to acquire essential humanitarian items like food and medicine.

In response to the news, the Biden administration applauded the release of these Americans but asserted that they should have never been detained in the first place. Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the National Security Council, emphasized the ongoing efforts to secure the detainees’ freedom and expressed the administration’s determination to bring them back to the United States.

The National Iranian American Council, represented by Jamal Abdi, also welcomed this positive development. Abdi expressed hope that this is merely the first step towards the release of all unjustly detained Iranian Americans, acknowledging the pain and loss suffered by these individuals and their families. The organization appreciated the Biden administration’s commitment to resolving this matter diplomatically and called for the release of all prisoners of conscience in Iran.

