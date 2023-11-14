The United States Urges Israel to Exercise Restraint in Gaza Amid Crisis

Israeli officials have been publicly hinting at a potential invasion of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. However, the United States has advised Israel to hold off on a ground assault in order to prevent a wider regional war and to allow for the negotiation of hostage releases. The U.S. government is also keeping Qatar, who acts as a broker with the Palestinian militants, informed of these talks.

Following Hamas’ attack on Israel, the United States reiterated its support for its ally’s right to self-defense. However, behind the scenes, the White House, Pentagon, and State Department have been privately urging caution in their conversations with Israeli officials. They are concerned about the worsening humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s blockade of Gaza and the rising death toll from the country’s bombardment of the enclave.

One of the U.S.’s top priorities is to allow more time for negotiations for the release of hostages, particularly after the recent unexpected release of two Americans by Hamas. It is believed that Hamas is still holding over 200 hostages. The United States is keeping Qatari officials informed of its advice to Israel, as Qatar plays a crucial role as an intermediary with Hamas.

By advising Israel to hold off on a ground offensive, the U.S. hopes to create space for both the hostage negotiations and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The United Nations has reported that 54 trucks of aid have been able to enter Gaza from Egypt since Saturday.

President Joe Biden has discussed the hostage and humanitarian crises with several world leaders, including those from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Britain. European governments, who also have citizens being held hostage, have also suggested that Israel refrain from launching its ground offensive to allow the negotiations for their release to progress.

The U.S. has emphasized the need for Israel to consider the potential consequences of a ground offensive, including the risks of wider conflict in the region, the fate of hostages, and the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis. U.S. officials have urged Israel to follow the laws of war in any invasion of Gaza, as it is home to 2.3 million people.

While Israeli officials have hinted at an imminent invasion of Gaza, no hard date has been given, and the U.S. has not been able to defer it. Israel has already called up a record 300,000 military reservists in preparation.

Advising Israel to exercise restraint also allows the United States to prepare for possible retaliatory attacks against U.S. interests in the region. Concerns have grown over the potential escalation of conflicts, particularly between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon. Washington has sent two aircraft carrier groups to the eastern Mediterranean to enhance its presence in the region and act as a deterrent.

In summary, the United States is urging Israel to exercise restraint and hold off on a ground assault in the Gaza Strip to prevent further escalation of violence and to facilitate negotiations for hostage releases. This approach also allows time for the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepares for potential retaliatory attacks.