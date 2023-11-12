US-Israel Relations: Navigating Urban Warfare and Humanitarian Concerns

As tensions escalate between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the United States has stepped in to advise its Israeli counterparts on how to proceed with their military operations. Recent talks between US and Israeli officials have focused on the need for a clear endgame and a well-planned urban combat strategy to minimize civilian casualties and prevent a wider regional conflict.

Israeli officials have expressed their urgency to crush Hamas, citing the group’s recent attacks as the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. Their approach has been to prioritize immediate action over long-term planning. However, this approach has raised concerns among American officials who worry that Israel may not have a clear path to achieve its goals of eradicating Hamas. The increasing number of Palestinian casualties has also added to these concerns.

Responding to the situation, the Biden administration swiftly dispatched a team of senior military officials to Tel Aviv. Led by a three-star U.S. Marine general with experience in Iraq, the team has urged Israel to develop a more strategic and surgical approach to urban warfare. The goal is to minimize the killing and starvation of Palestinian civilians while effectively targeting Hamas militants.

Israel has taken these recommendations into consideration, resulting in a slower ground incursion accompanied by relentless air bombardment. This approach differs from Israel’s past massive and swift invasions, signaling a shift towards a more deliberate and multidirectional offensive strategy. The presence of hostages, including Israeli, American, and other nationalities held by Hamas, has also influenced Israel’s decision to proceed with caution.

The US advice has not only influenced Israel’s military operations but also its public rhetoric. While initially offering unconditional support to Israel, US officials, including President Biden, have called for humanitarian consideration and the protection of Palestinian civilians. The restoration of internet service in Gaza, demanded by the US, is one example of this shift in approach.

However, there are still points of contention between the US and Israel. The Israeli government remains resistant to opening up humanitarian corridors, fearing that aid intended for civilians might end up in the hands of Hamas. Balancing the needs of the civilian population with the goal of eradicating Hamas poses a significant challenge.

At the core of US advice to Israel are lessons learned from urban warfare experiences in Iraq. Israeli officials have been receptive to these insights as they acknowledge the value of shared knowledge. In the past, US military commanders sought Israeli expertise on urban warfare during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Now, the tables have turned, with the US providing guidance based on their own experiences in Fallujah and Mosul.

As Israel prepares for the next stages of its operation against Hamas, the extent to which it follows US advice will be closely watched. The balance between achieving military objectives and minimizing civilian casualties remains critical. The coming days will determine whether Israel can navigate the complexities of urban warfare while addressing humanitarian concerns.

