A Fresh Perspective: Exploring the Future of Gaza Strip

The future of the Gaza Strip is a topic of discussion between the United States and the Palestinian Authority as they explore potential post-war arrangements for the coastal territory. US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, recently travelled to the occupied West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, in Ramallah.

Amid opposition from Israel to any Palestinian administration of the Gaza Strip, Sullivan and Abbas discussed the possibility of the return of Palestinian Authority security forces to the territory, 16 years after they were driven out by Hamas. The US administration, led by President Biden, believes in the transition of control, administration, and security of Gaza to the Palestinians, rather than Israel’s reoccupation of the territory.

In addition to post-war arrangements, Sullivan and Abbas also addressed the ongoing efforts to revamp and revitalize the Palestinian Authority while curbing settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. These meetings highlight the growing differences in opinion and strategy between the US and Israel regarding the execution of the war.

The US has been urging Israel to prioritize the reduction of civilian casualties and the easing of humanitarian concerns in Gaza. Additionally, Washington seeks concrete plans for how the war will end and who will assume control of Gaza once the fighting ceases.

Despite these discussions, the conflict continues to rage in Gaza, with heavy fighting, airstrikes, and tank shelling persisting. As the war reaches its tenth week, Israel faces challenges in achieving its objective of eradicating Hamas. Furthermore, a surprise ambush in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of nine Israeli soldiers. The situation has left the population of Gaza, consisting of 2.3 million people, facing a devastating humanitarian crisis.

While Israel aims for an “absolute victory against Hamas,” international pressure mounts for the country to wind down its major operations, particularly in Khan Younis. The US national security adviser indicated a potential shift in strategy, moving towards precise targeting of Hamas leaders and intelligence-driven operations.

As discussions unfold, unanswered questions remain about the post-war control of the Gaza Strip. Israel’s war cabinet leans towards maintaining a long-term security presence in the area, rejecting the return of the Palestinian Authority or Fatah, its ruling party. Conversely, the US envisions a unified Palestinian administration governing both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, laying the groundwork for future peace talks and a two-state solution.

However, it is crucial to recognize that the Palestinian Authority and Abbas face significant challenges in terms of popularity and legitimacy. After 17 years without elections, the authority is viewed by many Palestinians as being subservient to Israeli security interests. The US has yet to publicly call for personnel changes within the Palestinian Authority or advocate for general elections to address these concerns.

In this complex landscape, the discussions between the US national security adviser and the Palestinian Authority president highlight various perspectives on the future of the Gaza Strip. Balancing the aspirations of the Palestinians for self-governance and the security concerns of Israel, finding a resolution that brings stability and justice to the region remains a daunting task.

