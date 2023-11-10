Israel Granted Visa-Free Entry to U.S. in Win for Netanyahu

The U.S. government has announced that Israel will be admitted to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP), allowing Israeli citizens visa-free entry starting from November 30th. This decision comes at a time when relations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Washington have been strained over various issues.

By granting Israel entry into the program, the U.S. aims to strengthen the security, economic, and people-to-people ties between the two countries. This move also benefits Palestinian-Americans living in the West Bank or the United States, as they will now be able to enter Israel visa-free and have easier access to travel through Ben Gurion airport.

While some Palestinians have objected to Israel’s inclusion in the VWP, citing discrimination and harassment against Arab Americans at Israeli borders, the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, believes that this decision will foster greater inclusivity and equality for all American travelers.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has hailed this decision as a momentous occasion for all Israeli citizens, emphasizing the significance of the move. However, concerns have been raised about ensuring equal treatment for Palestinians, with the Palestinian Foreign Ministry urging the U.S. government to guarantee fairness and equality.

In preparatory measures taken since July 20th, Israel has already begun facilitating access for Palestinian Americans through its borders and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Over 130,000 Americans, including 6,070 Palestinian Americans, have entered Israel during this pilot period. Estimates suggest that between 45,000 and 60,000 Palestinian Americans currently reside in the West Bank.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has expressed his belief that this decision will enhance freedom of movement for U.S. citizens, particularly those living in the Palestinian Territories or traveling to and from them.

It is important to note that to be eligible for the VWP, countries must meet certain criteria relating to counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security, and border management. Additionally, they must treat all U.S. travelers equally. Israel must now ensure that Palestinian Americans are granted free passage at Ben Gurion airport.

Ultimately, this development signifies a positive step toward strengthening ties between the United States and Israel, enhancing travel opportunities, and promoting inclusivity for all American citizens.