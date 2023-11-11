Israel Gains Entry into US Visa Waiver Program, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Israel has achieved a significant milestone with its admission into the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This long-awaited development, announced by the Biden administration, marks a major boost to the bilateral ties between the United States and Israel.

In the past, Israelis had to endure months of waiting and a cumbersome visa application process. However, going forward, Israeli tourists and business travelers will only need to fill out an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) form a few days before their trip to the US, as long as their stay is no longer than 90 days.

Although Israel’s admittance into the VWP requires the US to prepare its electronic systems, the Biden administration anticipates having them in place by November 30. The official announcement was made by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Hallett expressed her congratulations to Israel as the 41st country to join the VWP. She emphasized that this achievement reflects the strength of the bilateral security, economic, and cultural relationship between the two nations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the US Visa Waiver Program?

The US Visa Waiver Program allows citizens of participating countries to travel to the US for tourism or business purposes without the need for a visa. Instead, travelers must complete the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before their trip.

2. How does Israel’s admission into the VWP benefit Israelis?

Israelis will no longer have to go through the lengthy process of applying for a visa and can simply fill out the ESTA form before their trip. This streamlines the travel experience and saves time and effort for Israeli tourists and business travelers visiting the US.

3. When will Israel’s entry into the VWP be effective?

While the exact date has not been specified, the US is working towards implementing the necessary electronic systems by November 30. Once these systems are in place, Israelis will be able to take advantage of the visa-free travel benefits offered by the VWP.

4. Is Israel’s membership in the VWP permanent?

Israel’s membership in the VWP is subject to continuous monitoring by the US to ensure compliance with program requirements. If Israel fails to meet these requirements, the US has the right to suspend or terminate Israel’s participation in the program.

5. Are there any restrictions for Palestinians and travelers with Arab or Muslim backgrounds?

The Biden administration made it clear that Israel needed to ease its travel restrictions, especially for Palestinian-Americans and Americans of Arab and Muslim backgrounds, before admission into the VWP. Israel has committed to treating all US travelers equally and has allowed Palestinian-Americans living in the West Bank and Gaza to apply for an ESTA-like permit for short-term stays.

6. Are there any limitations to the VWP for Israelis?

While the VWP simplifies travel for Israeli tourists and business travelers, it does come with certain limitations. Israelis looking to stay in the US for extended periods, such as for studying or working, will still need to apply for visas through the embassy. Additionally, the ESTA program has a maximum stay duration of 90 days.

Israel’s entry into the US Visa Waiver Program marks an important step towards enhancing the relationship between Israel and the United States. It simplifies travel for Israelis, strengthens bilateral ties, and paves the way for greater collaboration and exchange between the two nations.

Sources:

– https://www.timesofisrael.com