US Levels Accusations Against Iran for Involvement in Houthi Attacks in the Red Sea

The United States has made serious allegations, claiming that Iran is playing a significant role in the attacks carried out by Houthi rebels on commercial ships in the Red Sea. In a statement on Friday, the White House presented newly declassified intelligence, asserting that Tehran has been providing the Yemeni rebel group with both weapons and tactical intelligence.

According to White House national security spokeswoman Adrienne Watson, “We know that Iran was deeply involved in planning the operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea. This is consistent with Iran’s long-term material support and encouragement of the Houthis’ destabilizing actions in the region. This is an international challenge that demands collective action.”

The White House further supported these claims by highlighting the similarities between Iran’s KAS-04 drones and the unmanned vehicles used by the Houthis, as well as the consistent features shared by Iranian and Houthi missiles. However, it is important to note that the veracity of these assertions could not be independently verified by Al Jazeera.

It cannot be denied that the attacks by the Houthis, who currently control major parts of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have had a significant impact on global trade. By launching numerous drone and missile attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the group aims to show support for Palestinians enduring Israeli bombardment in Gaza. As a result, freight companies have been compelled to alter their routes, sailing around Africa, thereby causing higher costs and delivery delays for energy, food, and consumer goods.

Numerous shipping companies, including Mediterranean Shipping Company, CMA CGM, and AP Moller-Maersk, have already suspended transit through the Red Sea due to the escalating attacks. In response, the United States has announced the formation of a multinational force consisting of more than 20 countries. This force aims to protect vessels transiting the Red Sea and ensure the safety of international trade.

In recent developments, a US guided-missile destroyer successfully intercepted and shot down 14 attack drones believed to have been fired from Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen. However, the Houthi leadership has issued warnings of retaliation against “American battleships” and “American interests” if they face further attacks.

While Tehran has acknowledged its political support for the Houthis, it vehemently denies supplying the group with weapons. This position was reaffirmed by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs when it rejected Israeli accusations that the Houthis were acting under Iranian guidance during the seizure of an Israeli-owned ship. Furthermore, Iran denied any responsibility for a drone that was shot down by a US guided-missile destroyer.

It is crucial to acknowledge the complex dynamics at play in Yemen, with the Houthi rebellion against the Yemeni government triggering a devastating civil war in 2014. The situation calls for a comprehensive understanding and concerted international efforts to bring stability to the region.

