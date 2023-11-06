US Reveals Chinese Intercept Incidents in Pacific Skies

The United States government has recently disclosed a collection of more than 180 photographs and videos capturing Chinese interceptions of US fighter jets in the western Pacific over the past two years. This amount surpasses the total number of similar incidents reported in the previous decade. The Pentagon released the footage ahead of the forthcoming China Military Power Report.

During a Pentagon press conference, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner highlighted the significant rise in coercive and hazardous operational behavior between China’s People’s Liberation Army and the US Air Force. Ratner specifically mentioned an incident that occurred in January 2023, where a Chinese fighter jet rapidly approached a US aircraft flying within international airspace over the South China Sea. The Chinese aircraft flew as close as 30 feet (9 meters) to the US plane for over 15 minutes.

Although the US has refrained from categorizing most of these flights as “unsafe,” they emphasized that they are part of a concerning pattern of regional intimidation by China. There is growing apprehension that these activities could inadvertently escalate into a more serious conflict.

Additionally, the US release of this information coincided with a recent incident involving a Chinese fighter jet and a Canadian military plane near North Korea. The Chinese aircraft reportedly approached the Canadian plane within a mere 5 meters (16 feet) over international waters. Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair condemned this action, labeling it as “dangerous and reckless.”

In response to Canada’s criticism, China accused them of intruding into their airspace near the disputed Chiwei Yu island, which is claimed by Japan as the Senkaku Islands. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, insisted that their actions were in accordance with the law and regulations.

These developments demonstrate the consistent efforts by the US to maintain preparedness for a potential conflict with China, particularly concerning the Taiwan issue. Admiral John Acquilino, the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, assured during the press briefing that the region has the necessary equipment and military support to deter China effectively. He emphasized the importance of ongoing commitments to strengthen regional deterrence.