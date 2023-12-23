UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Passes as US Abstains

After days of intense negotiations, a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Gaza was passed with the abstention of the United States. The resolution called for immediate and expanded humanitarian access and the creation of conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The UNSC resolution emphasized the need for the immediate release of hostages and called on both Israel and Hamas to respect international humanitarian law. However, the resolution did not condemn Hamas’ terror attacks in October, which the US expressed disappointment over.

Russia, which had wanted stronger criticism of Israel in the resolution, also abstained, criticizing the final draft as “extremely neutered” and “toothless.” The Russian ambassador questioned the message being sent by the Security Council and accused it of giving Israel a “green light” for war crimes. The US Ambassador dismissed the Russian ambassador’s criticism, noting Russia’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

The resolution was the result of diplomatic efforts to avoid a US veto, with the aim of reaching a consensus on the language of the resolution. Two key sticking points were a cessation of hostilities and the inspection of goods entering Gaza. The final resolution called for the warring parties to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities, while the inspection of goods would be facilitated by a UN mechanism.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was originally slated to have exclusive control over all truck inspections, will now appoint a senior coordinator to establish the UN mechanism for humanitarian relief. The Israeli Ambassador thanked the US for its support and voiced concerns about the UN’s ability to effectively monitor aid entering Gaza.

The US’s move to soften the language of the resolution, especially regarding calls for a ceasefire, caused some displeasure among UN member states. However, many agreed that it was a relief that the US allowed the resolution to pass, considering the prospect of a US veto. This is seen as a win for Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who worked to persuade the White House to compromise.

The passage of the resolution highlights the growing isolation of the US and Israel on the world stage. In a recent U.N. General Assembly vote, the majority of member states called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The US and Israel have faced criticism for their military campaign in Gaza, with the U.N. Secretary-General emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire to address the desperate needs of the people in Gaza.

In response to questions about Hamas’ role in blocking aid, the Secretary-General acknowledged that it was not the main factor and stressed that the use of civilians as human shields and the firing of rockets at civilian targets by any party should not justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

FAQ:

1. What was the main point of the UNSC resolution on Gaza?

The resolution called for immediate and expanded humanitarian access and the creation of conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

2. Why did the US abstain from voting?

The US abstained from voting to avoid using its veto power, allowing the resolution to pass.

3. What were the key sticking points in the negotiations?

The key sticking points were a cessation of hostilities and the inspection of goods entering Gaza.

4. Who will inspect goods entering Gaza?

A UN mechanism will be established to oversee the inspection of goods entering Gaza.

5. Why were some member states displeased with the US’s actions?

Some member states were displeased with the US’s move to soften the language of the resolution, particularly regarding calls for a ceasefire.

Sources:

– UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Passes as US Abstains – [Voice of America](https://www.voanews.com/middle-east/us-abstains-allowing-un-security-council-resolution-gaza-pass)