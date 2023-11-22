Uruguay and China Forge Stronger Ties for Trade and Investment

Uruguay and China have made significant strides in their bilateral relations, paving the way for enhanced trade and investment opportunities. This recent development elevates Uruguay’s standing with China to that of its fellow Mercosur members, Brazil and Argentina. Recognizing the potential benefits of forging deals outside local trade blocs, Uruguay seeks to strengthen ties with China, while China aims to secure access to vital resources in South America.

During a meeting in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed China’s readiness to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with Uruguay. The two countries aim to enrich cooperation in various sectors. President Luis Lacalle Pou of Uruguay welcomed this opportunity to strengthen ties with China and shared plans of joining the China-led New Development Bank.

Uruguay faces challenges in pursuing a free trade agreement with China due to its membership in the Mercosur bloc. Some Mercosur members prefer focusing on an agreement with Europe, which poses obstacles for Uruguay. Presently, China does not grant tariff preferences to Uruguayan beef, which accounts for a significant portion of Uruguay’s exports to China. In contrast, countries like Australia and New Zealand benefit from lower tariffs due to their existing free trade agreements with China.

Despite these hurdles, Uruguay remains committed to expanding its trade relations with China. The country has applied to join a trans-pacific free trade pact that China aspires to be a part of as well. However, both Uruguay and China must navigate political challenges before they can access the agreement. Uruguay’s Mercosur membership also presents obstacles in negotiations.

The signing of cooperation documents between Uruguay and China across various sectors, including agriculture, education, science, technology, and customs inspections, sets the stage for increased collaboration and potential growth in Uruguay’s meat exports. Uruguay currently enjoys a trade surplus with China, which has doubled in recent years.

This deepening partnership between Uruguay and China not only enhances economic ties but also has wider implications for neighboring countries. Paraguay, the remaining Mercosur member, now finds itself further isolated from China’s global trade and investment network. As Paraguay maintains ties with Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, it stands apart from the growing cooperation between China and other South American nations.

The commitment to build a model of solidarity and cooperation between countries of varying sizes, systems, and cultures demonstrates China’s dedication to strengthening its relationship with Uruguay. In return, Uruguay invites President Xi Jinping to visit the country next year, further solidifying the mutual desire for stronger ties.

