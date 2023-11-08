Ukraine’s summer offensive continues to push forward as it claims its 10th “tactically significant” village in the south. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have reportedly gained control of Urozhaine, a village located in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia regional border area. This achievement, however, is only a stepping stone as Ukrainian troops are still faced with the formidable Surovikin Line of Russian defenses.

The details surrounding the Ukrainian military’s success in Urozhaine remain undisclosed by Ukrainian military authorities. Nevertheless, video footage and pro-Russian milbloggers suggest that the village is mostly under AFU control. Reports indicate that Russian troops have retreated from the village, albeit with “minimal losses.” However, videos depict a chaotic scene of soldiers fleeing under intense enemy fire.

One striking video released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense captured the relentless pursuit of Russian troops fleeing Urozhaine. It reveals a scene of absolute carnage as the retreating soldiers, devoid of armored vehicles or any type of transportation, scramble desperately amidst broad daylight in open fields. Their vulnerability is exploited by Ukrainian forces, leading to devastating consequences.

Furthermore, visual evidence confirms Ukrainian control over the village’s school building. The Ukrainian army has successfully captured this strategic location, although heavy Russian shelling continues to pose a significant threat to Ukrainian forces stationed in Urozhaine.

In a related development, the Ukrainian Air Force launched JDAM GPS-targeting bombs, which reportedly destroyed a Russian command center in the town earlier in the week. These recent gains represent a significant triumph for Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar’s southern flank operations, with the reclaiming of 40 square kilometers of territory in the Bakhmut sector.

As Ukraine’s offensive pushes forward, the battle for territorial control intensifies. The seizure of Urozhaine serves as a testament to the determination and resilience of Ukrainian forces, who face the challenging task of breaking through the formidable Surovikin Line. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia shows no signs of abating, and the international community closely watches these developments, hoping for a resolution that brings peace and stability to the region.