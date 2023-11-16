Elevated Heat Risks in Spain Spark Urgent Holiday Warnings

Holidaymakers planning a trip to Spain are being cautioned about the anticipated scorching temperatures, as certain regions across the country face the possibility of the mercury soaring to an alarming 44°C. The Spanish weather service has issued a “red alert” for popular tourist destinations, including Valencia and Alicante, due to the extreme weather conditions.

According to meteorological experts, the southern areas of Valencia may experience temperatures of up to 44°C, and there is even a likelihood of exceeding 45°C. Additionally, Murcia could see temperatures reaching 44°C, while Albacete and Alicante may get up to 42°C. Across the rest of Spain, temperatures are expected to remain in the late 30s, even during the daytime.

To ensure the well-being of tourists amidst the sweltering heat, health officials are advising frequent hydration, emphasizing the importance of drinking water regularly, even if one doesn’t feel thirsty. In these weather conditions, avoiding beverages containing caffeine, alcohol, or excessive sugar is highly recommended, as they can lead to severe dehydration.

Furthermore, visitors are encouraged to reduce physical exertion during the central hours of the day when the temperatures are at their peak. Wearing loose and lightweight clothing that facilitates perspiration is advised to cool off the body. Opting for light meals that help replenish the body’s lost salt through sweat is also a smart choice.

In response to the scorching weather, health officials are reminding holidaymakers to store any necessary medications in a cool place, as extreme heat can potentially impact their effectiveness.

If anyone experiences symptoms related to the heat, such as dizziness, fatigue, or nausea, for more than an hour, seeking immediate medical assistance is strongly advised. The severity of heatwaves has been observed across southern Europe in recent weeks, with wildfires even erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma in July.

Experts in meteorology have identified 2023 as an El Niño year, a naturally occurring phenomenon that causes fluctuations in the global climate. As a result, temperatures across the world are expected to rise. It is forecasted that these elevated temperatures will persist throughout the year.

Despite the scorching conditions experienced this summer, Europe’s record temperature of 48.8°C, recorded in Sicily in 2021, has not been matched or exceeded and is not currently projected to be broken.

For the latest updates on weather alerts and forecasts, visit aemet.es.

