UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Gaza Crisis

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting today to discuss the escalating crisis in Gaza. The meeting was called by the United Arab Emirates and China after Israel expanded its ground operations into the region over the weekend.

The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, briefed diplomats on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. He emphasized that women and children should not become “collateral damage” in the conflict.

Catherine Russell, the chief of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), highlighted the devastating impact on children in both Israel and Gaza. She emphasized that the trauma they are experiencing could have long-lasting consequences.

Lisa Doughten, a senior official from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stressed the urgent need for a pause in the fighting to provide relief for the desperate civilians who are living under unimaginable conditions.

During the meeting, Security Council members also reiterated the importance of respecting international humanitarian law, as outlined in the General Assembly resolution passed on Friday.

The General Assembly is set to continue its emergency special session on the crisis later today, with a reconvening time of 3 PM New York time.

This ongoing conflict has resulted in the displacement of over 250,000 Israeli civilians since it began on October 7th. Millions more are living under constant rocket fire from Hamas, Hezbollah, and other jihadist groups. The Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, emphasized the gravity of the situation and condemned the silence of the Security Council when innocent Jewish civilians, including children, are attacked.

The Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine, Riyad Mansour, thanked the UN agency briefers for their calls for action to save Palestinian lives in Gaza. He urged the international community to heed the UN’s call for 100 trucks a day to enter Gaza to provide much-needed humanitarian aid.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with more than half the population forcibly displaced and constantly on the move. Mansour described Gaza as “hell on Earth” and pleaded with the UN to save the Palestinian people.

As the crisis in Gaza continues to unfold, it is essential for the international community to come together to find a peaceful resolution and ensure the safety and well-being of all affected civilians.