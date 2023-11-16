New Resolution Urges Immediate Humanitarian Assistance in Gaza

In a recent development, the Security Council has passed a resolution calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in Gaza. The resolution emphasizes the importance of providing aid and humanitarian assistance to Gaza, given the deteriorating conditions on the ground.

Russian Ambassador Nebenzia highlights that while humanitarian pauses are crucial, they cannot replace a ceasefire or truce. He criticizes the United States for consistently blocking efforts to cease hostilities, impeding the work of the main UN organ responsible for maintaining peace and security.

Mozambique’s Deputy Ambassador Fernandes acknowledges the significance of the resolution in alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza. However, he points out that it fails to address the fundamental issues contributing to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region. He reiterates the belief that peace and dialogue are the only means for Israel and Palestine to resolve their differences and coexist with security.

Barbara Woodward, the UK’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative, emphasizes the importance of the resolution in saving lives. She asserts that a collective effort is needed to ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid to those in need. However, she regrets that the resolution does not condemn the Hamas attacks on October 7, leading the UK to abstain from voting. The UK remains committed to working with other Council members to find a resolution to the crisis and achieve a two-state solution.

The United States Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, expresses her horror at the failure to condemn Hamas attacks. While appreciating the initiative led by Malta and other Council members, she states that the US cannot vote ‘yes’ on a text that does not condemn Hamas or uphold the right of Member States to protect their citizens from terrorist attacks.

Despite the differing positions, the Security Council ultimately voted in favor of the resolution, with 12 members supporting it and Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom abstaining. This resolution marks an important step toward providing much-needed humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

