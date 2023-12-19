Gaza Crisis: A Call for Action and Humanitarian Aid

The situation in Gaza has reached a critical point as the Security Council prepares for a vote on a new resolution. As we await further developments, it is essential to acknowledge the urgency of the matter and the dire consequences being faced by the people of Gaza.

One of the key voices calling for immediate action is Ambassador Mohamed Issa Abushahab of the United Arab Emirates. He emphasizes that the current status quo cannot be allowed to continue. The visit to the Rafah border crossing by ambassadors and Security Council members revealed a humanitarian system on the verge of collapse. Although aid from people and governments around the world fills warehouses in Gaza, the majority of the population is deprived of basic necessities like food and medical supplies. The resolution being voted on today aims to address this crucial need by demanding access for aid through all routes, including land, sea, and air.

Another strong advocate for change is France’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Nathalie Broadhurst. She firmly opposes the illegal annexation of Palestinian territories and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank. Broadhurst stresses that these actions undermine the possibility of a two-State solution and perpetuate an environment of impunity. Urgent efforts must be made to restore a political horizon and work towards implementing a lasting ceasefire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The Russian Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, sheds light on the devastating toll on civilians in Gaza. The indiscriminate Israeli actions have claimed the lives of over 19,000 people, with 70% of the victims being women and children. The blockade of Gaza, including limited access to water, fuel, and medicines, has pushed the region to the brink of collapse. The destruction of vital infrastructure and the loss of UN and humanitarian personnel further compound the crisis.

As we delve deeper into the complexities of this dire situation, it is crucial to remember the human stories behind the statistics. Innocent lives are being lost, families are being torn apart, and the basic necessities for survival are becoming scarce. The global community must come together to provide immediate humanitarian aid and push for a political resolution that will address the root causes of the conflict. Inaction is not an option when the lives and well-being of millions of people hang in the balance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the main goal of the new resolution being voted on by the Security Council?

The main goal of the resolution is to demand the use of all land, sea, and air routes to allow aid to enter Gaza, addressing the urgent need for food, medical supplies, and other necessities.

Q: What challenges do the people of Gaza currently face?

The people of Gaza are experiencing unprecedented levels of starvation and thirst, with the majority of the population lacking access to basic necessities such as food and medical supplies. They also endure the constant threat of infection due to a shortage of medical resources.

Q: What actions are being called for by key advocates?

Key advocates are calling for an immediate end to the blockade of Gaza and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank. They emphasize the need for a lasting ceasefire, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and the provision of essential aid to the population of Gaza.

Q: What is the impact of the conflict on civilians in Gaza?

The conflict has resulted in the loss of over 19,000 lives in Gaza, primarily women and children. The blockade has caused a severe shortage of water, fuel, and medicines, pushing the region to the brink of collapse. The destruction of infrastructure and the loss of UN and humanitarian personnel further exacerbate the crisis.