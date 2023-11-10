UN Secretary-General Condemns Hamas Attacks in Israel, Urges Immediate Humanitarian Aid

In a recent statement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his strong condemnation of the acts of terror committed by Hamas in Israel. He emphasized that there can be no justification for such acts and called for the immediate release of the civilians who have been taken captive. The Secretary-General expressed his distress over the killing of civilians in Gaza and the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

The level of death and suffering in Gaza is truly devastating. According to figures from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, an average of 160 children are killed daily, with the total death toll now exceeding 10,000. The situation has been described as “hard to fathom” by UN health agency spokesperson Christian Lindmeier. The blockade in Gaza has severely limited access to essential resources, making it difficult for humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

On the other hand, people in Israel are living in fear and anguish for their loved ones. The UN World Health Organization (WHO) has called on Hamas to release the hostages, many of whom require urgent medical attention. The WHO stresses the importance of granting a humanitarian pause and providing access to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza.

Diplomatic efforts are being made to address the crisis. UN rights chief Volker Türk is currently visiting the region to engage with government officials, civil society, victims, and UN colleagues. He emphasizes that human rights violations are at the root of the escalation and play a central role in finding a way out of the current situation.

The UN has been invited to an international conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza’s civilians hosted by the French Government in Paris. The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) reports that over two-thirds of Gazans have been displaced in the past month, facing inhumane living conditions and daily struggles for basic necessities.

The UN continues to call for unhindered, safe, and secure access for aid trucks delivering essential supplies to Gaza. The UN’s humanitarian effort is ready to distribute relief items, but access at the Egypt-Gaza border remains limited. The workers in Gaza’s health system are being hailed as “real heroes” for their commitment and resilience in the face of constant stress.

The international community must come together to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza and work towards a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and lives of all individuals involved.