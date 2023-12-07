New Article: Venezuela Arrests Opposition Figure and Issues Warrants for Staffers

Venezuela has made a significant move in its ongoing political turmoil by arresting an opposition figure and issuing warrants for several staffers connected to the campaign of opposition presidential nominee Maria Corina Machado. These actions come as a result of alleged crimes, with charges including treason, conspiracy, and money laundering.

The arrest of the opposition member and the warrants for staffers were announced by Attorney General Tarek Saab on state television. Saab stated that these individuals participated in “destabilizing and conspiratorial actions” against a recent referendum vote regarding a territorial dispute with Guyana.

The referendum, which was supported by President Nicolas Maduro’s government, saw voters rejecting an international court’s jurisdiction over the dispute and showing their support for the creation of a new Venezuelan state in the Esequibo region, to the concern of Guyana. Saab accused the arrested individuals and their allies of using funds from international organizations and foreign companies, such as Exxon Mobil, to finance their activities.

Exxon, which operates a major oil project in Guyana, has not yet responded to these allegations. CEO Darren Woods expressed confidence earlier in the day that the dispute would be resolved through international arbitration within a couple of years.

Maria Corina Machado, who held a press conference around the same time as Saab’s announcement, dismissed the government’s actions as an attempt to instill fear and demoralize the opposition. Machado stated that the arrested opposition figure and the staffers have the full support of her party.

Although the party’s lawyer, Perkins Rocha, noted that there has been no official notification of the warrants, they are waiting to learn more about the charges. The lawyer emphasized the need for transparency and expressed a desire to understand the reasons behind the arrest.

As the political landscape in Venezuela continues to evolve, these recent arrests and warrants deepen the tensions between the opposition and the government. The events highlight the ongoing power struggle and the challenging road ahead for those seeking political change in the country.

