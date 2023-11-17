Russia Loads New Hypersonic Weapon into Missile Silo

Russia’s rocket forces have successfully loaded an intercontinental ballistic missile with a cutting-edge hypersonic glide vehicle called “Avangard,” into a launch silo located in southern Russia, a broadcast from the defense ministry TV channel confirmed today.

The Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, first introduced by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, serves as a powerful response to the United States’ ongoing development of a new generation of weapons and their missile defense system, which the Avangard can bypass.

With remarkable precision, the Avangard glide vehicle separates from the rocket as it approaches its target, enabling it to make rapid, unpredictable maneuvers at astonishing hypersonic speeds, reaching up to 27 times the speed of sound (equivalent to approximately 21,000 miles per hour or 34,000 kilometers per hour).

In a broadcast by ‘Zvezda’ television, owned by the Russian defense ministry, footage showed the movement of a ballistic missile as it was carefully transported to a launch silo, gradually raised into a vertical position, and then smoothly lowered into a secure shaft within the Orenburg region near Kazakhstan.

It is worth noting that Russia already deployed its first Avangard-equipped missile in 2019 at the same Orenburg facility, underscoring the nation’s commitment to modernizing its defense capabilities.

Today, the nuclear landscape is witnessing rapid shifts as major powers like Russia, the United States, and China engage in the development of various cutting-edge weapons systems, including hypersonic technology, aiming to maintain their strategic advantages.

While the United States considers China its primary competitor and views Russia as its main nation-state threat, President Joe Biden argues that the future will witness a crucial contest between democracies and autocracies.

On the other hand, Russia claims that the United States’ post-Cold War dominance is waning, accusing Washington of causing chaos worldwide and disregarding the interests of other global powers.

