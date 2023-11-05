Greek Ferry Strike Causes Travel Disruptions After Tragic Incident

Travelers planning a trip to Greece’s popular island destinations should prepare for potential disruptions next week. The country’s ferry crews will be going on a 24-hour strike on September 13, citing safety and labor concerns. The decision was made by the PNO union in response to a recent tragic incident in Greece’s main port of Piraeus, where a tardy passenger drowned after being pushed into the sea by a ferry crew member. Although the union did not explicitly link the strike to the drowning, it expressed its concern over the improper implementation of shipping and harbor safety regulations.

The PNO union statement highlighted the overworked nature of crew members and the “unreasonable” ferry sailing schedules, which it claims pose significant safety risks. Therefore, the union has called upon the government to take necessary measures to protect individuals at sea.

In light of this strike, travelers should anticipate disruptions in ferry services on September 13. It is advisable to check with ferry companies in advance and make alternate transportation arrangements if necessary. Despite the inconvenience, this strike serves as a reminder of the importance of safety regulations and fair labor conditions in the maritime industry.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident in Piraeus, where a video showed the man being forcefully pushed off the loading ramp into turbulent waters without any rescue attempt. The ferry continued its course until ordered back to port. As the investigation unfolds, two senior Piraeus port police officers have been suspended.

While the strike may disrupt travel plans, it is crucial to prioritize safety and support efforts toward improving working conditions for ferry crews. By addressing these concerns, Greece can work towards ensuring the safety and well-being of both travelers and workers in its maritime industry.