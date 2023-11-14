The Fascinating Unearthing of Roman Coins Beneath the Waves

An astounding archaeological find has recently come to light off the coast of Sardinia, stirring excitement among scholars and historians alike. What began as the keen eye of an Italian diver, spotting something metallic beneath the waves, has led to the unearthing of a trove of Roman bronze coins, estimated to number between 30,000 and 50,000.

The discovery was made near the town of Arzachena, not far from the north-east shore of the Mediterranean island. After the initial sighting was reported, a team of divers from an art protection squad and the Italian Ministry of Culture’s undersea archaeology department were dispatched to investigate.

These remarkable coins date back to the first half of the fourth century and are known as follis. Introduced around 294 AD during the monetary reform of Rome’s former emperor Diocletian, the follis was a bronze coin that played a significant role in the Roman economy.

What makes this find truly extraordinary is the exceptional state of preservation in which the coins have been discovered. Even the few that incurred damage over time still bear legible inscriptions. This level of preservation offers a rare glimpse into the past and promises to shed new light on Roman history.

Luigi La Rocca, an official from Sardinia’s archaeology department, has hailed this discovery as one of the most significant coin finds in recent memory. It underscores the wealth and cultural importance of the archaeological heritage that lies hidden beneath the seabed.

A notable indication that shipwrecks may have contributed to this treasure’s resting place is the fact that the majority of the coins were found amidst the sandy area between the underwater seagrass and the nearby beach.

While this discovery off the coast of Sardinia has captured the world’s attention, it is worth noting that it is not the first of its kind. In 2013, another remarkable find occurred in Devon, UK, when Laurence Egerton discovered 22,888 follis just a few hundred meters away from a Roman villa and a military fortification dating back to the second to third centuries.

The unearthing of these Roman coins serves as a reminder of the vast wealth of human history that lies beneath the waves. As archaeologists continue to explore the remains of ancient civilizations hidden beneath the seabed, there is no doubt that more remarkable discoveries await.

FAQ

What are follis?

Follis is a type of bronze coin introduced during the reign of the Roman emperor Diocletian in 294 AD as part of a monetary reform.

How many Roman coins were discovered off the coast of Sardinia?

The number of Roman bronze coins discovered off the coast of Sardinia is estimated to be between 30,000 and 50,000.

How well-preserved are the Roman coins?

Remarkably, the majority of the coins are in an exceptional state of preservation, with legible inscriptions, even among those that were damaged.

Are there any other similar discoveries?

In 2013, a significant find of 22,888 follis was made in Devon, UK, near a Roman villa and a military fortification dating back to the second to third centuries.