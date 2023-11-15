Temple Collapse and Heavy Rains Claim Lives in Northern India

Tragedy struck the Northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh as a temple collapsed due to heavy rains, resulting in the death of nine individuals. Additionally, up to 25 people find themselves trapped in the debris. The state’s chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, visited the site to assess the situation and announced that the bodies of the deceased have been recovered. The local administration is actively working to clear the debris, while rescue operations are underway to save those still trapped.

Reports also indicate that heavy rains in the district of Solan led to the loss of seven lives due to a cloudburst, devastating the region. Ensuring support for affected families has become a priority, with authorities being directed to offer all necessary assistance during this difficult period.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to the public to remain indoors and avoid areas prone to landslides and rivers. Traffic police officials have also advised against unnecessary travel due to the ongoing heavy rainfall, supported by a red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Social media platforms have been flooded with images and videos that showcase the destructive impact of the rainfall. Roads have been destroyed, trees have fallen, and the force of the water has propelled massive rocks into the surroundings.

Himachal Pradesh has faced severe consequences during this year’s monsoon season, with over 30 people losing their lives in July due to flash floods and landslides. Scientists have drawn attention to the link between the human-caused climate crisis and the increasingly unpredictable nature of India’s monsoon season, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

