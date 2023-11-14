All You Need to Know: Israel’s Stance on Cease-Fire and the Impact of Technology on Our Senses

Good day! You are currently reading the Up First briefing, your go-to newsletter for the latest updates. Make sure to subscribe here to have it conveniently delivered straight to your inbox. Additionally, don’t forget to tune in to the Up First podcast to stay informed and start your day off right.

Today, we bring you the most significant news stories of the day. Firstly, despite international appeals for a humanitarian pause to Israel’s ongoing military operation against Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly stated that he will not agree to a cease-fire. Israel has been conducting airstrikes on Gaza for the past 24 days in response to the attacks by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in the loss of 1,400 lives in Israel. Disturbingly, over 8,300 individuals in Gaza have lost their lives, with a considerable percentage comprising women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

To gain insight into the situation, NPR’s Tom Bowman engaged in a discussion with retired General Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command. McKenzie explained that Israel is likely to focus its targets on Hamas command posts, ammunition depots, and hostages. Simultaneously, increased restrictions and security operations have been implemented in the West Bank, resulting in the loss of at least 11 Palestinian lives since October 22. The situation has left the residents of Jenin in a state of heightened caution.

In the United States, House Republicans introduced a bill proposing approximately $14 billion in aid to Israel, with no funding allocated for Ukraine. This funding would be compensated through a reduction of $14 billion in the Internal Revenue Service’s budget. NPR’s Franco Ordoñez highlighted that this move reflects a broader shift in the Republican party away from its previous hawkish foreign policy stance.

Turning our attention to the United Nations, Palestinian Ambassador to the U.N. Riyad Mansour discussed the non-binding resolution vote that took place last week, which sought a humanitarian truce. Unfortunately, the resolution was met with “no” votes from the United States, Israel, and 12 other countries.

For comprehensive coverage, diverse perspectives, and insightful analysis of the ongoing conflict, make sure to visit npr.org/mideastupdates.

Shifting gears, we delve into the tech world. Trailing back to yesterday, Google commenced its defense in a complex antitrust trial in the D.C. District Court. CEO Sundar Pichai took the stand as the first witness, defending the deals in which Google pays billions of dollars annually to ensure its search engine remains the default option on various devices, including computers and phones. Pichai maintains that these deals contribute to a “seamless and easy to use” experience for Google services. However, NPR’s Dara Kerr informs us that the Justice Department holds a contradicting viewpoint. According to the DOJ, Google’s dominant presence in the market prevents other companies from competing and requires payment for inclusion.

Highlighting an important debate, the Supreme Court will assess multiple lawsuits today pertaining to whether public officials should have the authority to block their critics on social media platforms. This examination aims to determine the limits of the usage of the block button in combating online harassment.

In a groundbreaking development, individuals suffering from sickle cell disease are one significant step closer to accessing a revolutionary treatment that utilizes a gene-editing technique called CRISPR. Today, a committee of advisors to the FDA is expected to convene to thoroughly examine the scientific evidence and research surrounding the long-term safety of this treatment. It is crucial to note that sickle cell disease disproportionately affects individuals of African, Middle Eastern, and Indian descent. If the FDA approves this therapy, it will mark the first time gene editing is employed in a clinical setting.

