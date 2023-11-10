Israel Takes Control in Gaza: A Shift in Power

The recent conflict between Israel and Gaza has seen a significant shift in power dynamics.

According to the Israeli military, they have almost regained control of the Gaza border following a surprise attack from Hamas. This attack has led to an increase in both Palestinian and Israeli civilian casualties. Leaders from various European countries, along with President Biden, have condemned the attack and expressed their support for Israel.

There is a growing sense of astonishment among Israelis, who feel let down by their government’s failure to protect them. This sentiment was shared by a woman seeking shelter at the main hospital in Gaza, who stated that there is no safe space left in the region.

Around the world, thousands of Americans have taken to the streets in pro-Palestinian marches, demanding justice and criticizing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. Their right to peacefully protest and express their opinions has been defended by the People’s Forum head, Manolo De Los Santos.

Tragically, one Israeli man has reported that six of his family members are missing and believes they have been kidnapped by Hamas. He describes the agonizing realization that this nightmare is, in fact, a harsh reality.

In the midst of this escalating conflict, the war in Israel and Gaza has had an unforeseen impact on U.S. politics. The urgency to elect a new House Speaker has intensified among Republican representatives. Reps. Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan are expected to address their colleagues at a candidate forum today, followed by a closed-door, secret ballot election tomorrow morning.

One of the main concerns for House Republicans is to avoid a public battle and multiple rounds of votes for House Speaker, as this could project an image of U.S. democracy in disarray. Additionally, without a House Speaker in place, crucial decisions regarding foreign aid, government spending, and ambassador confirmations, including former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as the U.S. ambassador to Israel, are put on hold.

In other news, President Biden recently underwent an interview with special counsel Robert Hur as part of an ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents. These documents are said to be connected to his time as vice president and senator.

