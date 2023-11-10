Israeli Airstrikes Target Hamas Commander Amid Border Crossing Openings

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has opened for limited evacuations this morning. This is the first time the crossing has operated since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks against Israel. The opening will allow foreign passport holders and several seriously wounded individuals to leave Gaza, as confirmed by local sources. The initial group of people have already started the processing to enter Egypt at the Rafah terminal.

The reopening of the border comes after Israeli airstrikes struck the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp near Gaza City. According to NPR’s Greg Myre, the Israeli military claims that the attack targeted a top Hamas commander, Ibrahim Biari. However, Palestinian officials deny Biari’s presence during the strike and label it as one of the deadliest attacks thus far. The exact number of casualties remains unknown.

Meanwhile, amidst the escalating tensions, thousands of Palestinian workers from Gaza who were working in Israel are now stranded in the West Bank and unable to return home. NPR’s Elissa Nadworny reports that a significant number of these workers are taking refuge in a military university in Jericho.

In other news, Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is scheduled to testify today in a civil fraud case in New York. The judge overseeing the trial has already ruled that the Trump Organization committed fraud by misleading about the value of their assets. New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, is seeking to prevent Trump and his sons from future business activities in the state.

Meanwhile, President Biden is heading to Minnesota to showcase his administration’s investments in rural America. This visit is particularly notable as it is the home state of Representative Dean Phillips, who recently announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination. However, Biden’s campaign has been dismissive of the challenge so far, as stated by NPR’s Tamara Keith.

Shifting gears, recent research by the CDC reveals that an illness known as cutaneous leishmaniasis, which was previously believed to be primarily found in tropical regions, has been present in the United States for years. Most reported cases have occurred in Texas. Although the illness is rarely fatal, it can cause disfigurement.

