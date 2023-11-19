UP Government Implements Ban on “Halal-Certified” Food Products

In a recent move, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a ban on the production, storage, distribution, and sale of “halal-certified” food products within the state. This decision comes as the government expresses concerns about the misuse and lack of legality surrounding halal certification.

The ban, which was implemented by the government following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s concerns, highlights the absence of any mention of halal certification in the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, making it an illegal practice.

The decision to impose the ban was prompted by an FIR filed against eight agencies on allegations of issuing “forged” and “illegal” halal certificates. Businessman Shailendra Kumar Sharma took legal action against these agencies, marking the first such case in the country. The accused agencies, including Halal India Private Limited and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust, face charges related to criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups, and forgery.

The ban order, issued by Anita Singh, the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, cites the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 as the authority to regulate food product quality and standards. The order explicitly prohibits the production, storage, distribution, and sale of “halal-certified” food products within Uttar Pradesh, prioritizing public health considerations.

