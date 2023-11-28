Warning: Health Crisis Looms in Gaza as Untreated Diseases Flourish

An urgent warning has been issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), stating that if the healthcare system in Gaza is not restored, more lives could be lost to untreated diseases than to bombings. The dire situation is particularly affecting children, who are suffering from widespread cases of diarrhea and respiratory infections within overcrowded UN facilities.

Compounding the crisis is the fact that patients with chronic illnesses, such as cancer, are not receiving any treatment. This comes at a time when a truce between Israel and Hamas is in its fifth day. The 48-hour extension of the truce, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, aims to secure the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

As the reports show, the truce has allowed for the release of some hostages and prisoners, but the healthcare system remains in a critical state. The UN estimates that over 1.8 million people in Gaza have been displaced from their homes in the past seven weeks, with 60% of them seeking shelter in UN facilities. These facilities are now experiencing outbreaks of infectious diseases, with cases of diarrhea among children reaching alarming levels.

One of the major challenges is the limited number of operational hospitals in Gaza. Only five hospitals are partially operational in the north, the area heavily impacted by the Israeli ground offensive. In the south, where civilians have been instructed to evacuate, eight out of the 11 hospitals are functioning, but only one has the capacity to treat critical trauma cases and perform complex surgeries.

The consequences of this crisis are dire. Without adequate treatment, infants and children are at a heightened risk of deterioration and death. The WHO warns that if the health system is not restored, the number of deaths caused by diseases may soon surpass the casualties from bombings.

The situation on the ground is devastating, according to reports from aid agencies and organizations working in Gaza. Hospitals are overwhelmed by children with severe war wounds, and medical staff shortages are leaving patients untreated for extended periods. Displaced families are also suffering due to a lack of proper shelter and clothing to protect them from the harsh weather conditions.

In response to the crisis, aid lorries have been delivering assistance to Gaza, but the number of deliveries remains insufficient to meet the growing needs of the displaced population. The truce is seen as an opportunity to facilitate humanitarian efforts, but there is a pressing need for a permanent ceasefire to bring lasting relief to the people of Gaza.

While the truce holds, efforts are being made to secure the release of additional hostages and prisoners. Mediators are working closely with Hamas to gather information and facilitate negotiations for their release. However, communication channels are severely hampered by damage to the telecoms network and a shortage of fuel.

It is imperative that action is taken swiftly to restore the healthcare system in Gaza and address the immediate needs of the displaced population. Without proper medical care, the threat of untreated diseases looms large over the already war-torn region. The international community must rally together to provide the necessary support and humanitarian aid to save lives and prevent a further humanitarian catastrophe.

FAQs:

Q: What is the current situation in Gaza?

A: Gaza is currently under a truce between Israel and Hamas, but the healthcare system is in a critical state, with widespread outbreaks of diseases and a lack of treatment for chronic illnesses.

Q: What are the major challenges facing Gaza’s healthcare system?

A: The limited number of operational hospitals, overcrowded UN facilities, and shortages of medical staff and supplies are major challenges facing Gaza’s healthcare system.

Q: What are the consequences of the healthcare crisis in Gaza?

A: Without adequate treatment, infants and children are at a heightened risk of deterioration and death. The World Health Organization warns that more lives could be lost to untreated diseases than to bombings.

Q: How can the international community help?

A: The international community must provide support and humanitarian aid to restore the healthcare system in Gaza and address the immediate needs of the displaced population. A permanent ceasefire is also necessary to bring lasting relief to the people of Gaza.