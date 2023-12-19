UNSC Preparing to Vote on Israel-Hamas Conflict Resolution

Diplomatic negotiations continue as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to vote on a resolution calling for a cessation of hostilities in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The vote, originally scheduled for Monday, was delayed by a day to avoid a potential United States veto and to accommodate ongoing discussions.

The initial draft resolution called for an “urgent and lasting cessation of hostilities” to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. However, diplomatic sources indicate that the language has been modified to now propose an “urgent suspension of hostilities.” Further revisions may be made to appease the United States and reach a compromise that satisfies all parties.

A crucial point of contention remains the phrasing of the resolution regarding the “cessation of hostilities.” Both the United States and Israel argue that any mention of a ceasefire would disproportionately benefit Hamas. As a result, the US has historically vetoed resolutions with such language. Efforts are underway to find alternative wording that addresses these concerns.

On December 8, despite widespread pressure from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the US blocked the adoption of a resolution urging an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire.” Nevertheless, last week, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) approved a nonbinding resolution with overwhelming support.

The postponement of the vote until Tuesday indicates that negotiations are taking place to prevent a potential veto. Amnesty International’s Secretary-General, Agnes Callamard, expressed concern over the delays, emphasizing that civilians in Gaza continue to suffer as time passes.

The draft resolution not only emphasizes the urgent need for humanitarian aid to Gaza but also highlights the importance of sustainable aid operations. According to Human Rights Watch, Israel has been accused of intentionally blocking the delivery of essential resources like food, water, and fuel, which could amount to a war crime.

In addition to addressing humanitarian concerns, the draft resolution calls for the UN to monitor aid distribution in Gaza—an unprecedented provision that aims to ensure accountability and transparency. Previous iterations of Security Council drafts did not include such measures.

The resolution also reiterates the importance of protecting civilians, critical infrastructure, and the immediate release of all captives held by Hamas. Discussions surrounding a new truce align with the United States’ unwavering support for Israel, as reiterated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a joint statement with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

While Israel has experienced casualties as well, the devastating toll on the Palestinian population remains significant. As the UNSC votes on the resolution, it is crucial to find a balanced resolution that addresses the humanitarian crisis and promotes long-term peace in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)?

The United Nations Security Council is one of the six main organs of the United Nations, responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

The United Nations Security Council is one of the six main organs of the United Nations, responsible for maintaining international peace and security. What is the current resolution about?

The current resolution aims to bring a temporary halt to the fighting between Israel and Hamas in order to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The current resolution aims to bring a temporary halt to the fighting between Israel and Hamas in order to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Why is the resolution being modified?

The resolution is being modified to address concerns raised by the United States and Israel regarding the phrasing of a “cessation of hostilities.” Both countries argue that such language would benefit Hamas and have historically vetoed resolutions with similar wording.

The resolution is being modified to address concerns raised by the United States and Israel regarding the phrasing of a “cessation of hostilities.” Both countries argue that such language would benefit Hamas and have historically vetoed resolutions with similar wording. What new provisions does the draft resolution include?

The draft resolution includes a provision for the UN to monitor the distribution of aid in Gaza, a measure not found in previous Security Council drafts. It also emphasizes the protection of civilians, critical infrastructure, and the release of captives held by Hamas.

The draft resolution includes a provision for the UN to monitor the distribution of aid in Gaza, a measure not found in previous Security Council drafts. It also emphasizes the protection of civilians, critical infrastructure, and the release of captives held by Hamas. What is the role of the United States in this conflict?

The United States has long been a close ally of Israel and has expressed unwavering support for the country throughout the conflict. However, it has also called for the protection of civilians and an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

*Source: The information in this article is based on reports from various news outlets and diplomatic sources.*