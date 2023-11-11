Israeli Settlers Inflict Fear and Displacement on Palestinian Communities

In the occupied West Bank region of South Hebron Hills, Palestinian communities are living in constant fear and facing forced displacement due to violent attacks by Israeli settlers. The village of Khirbet Zanuta is one such community that has recently experienced this terrifying reality.

Located in Area C, which is under full Israeli military control, Khirbet Zanuta has been greatly affected by the establishment of Meitarim Farm, an Israeli outpost nearby. Settler violence has made life extremely difficult for the residents, preventing them from grazing their livestock and causing significant damage to their homes and infrastructure.

Incidents of settler violence have escalated since October 7, with the United Nations reporting a significant increase in daily rates of such attacks in the West Bank. These attacks, often carried out by armed settlers wearing Israeli military uniforms, have not only resulted in property damage but have also caused the loss of Palestinian lives. Over 130 Palestinians have been killed as a result of settlers and Israeli forces’ actions in the West Bank.

The attacks occur mostly at night, with settlers destroying water tanks, electrical systems, and damaging homes and vehicles. Khirbet Zanuta residents have also witnessed armed settlers entering their homes and physically assaulting Palestinian shepherds. The threats of violence have become so severe that settlers have warned the community to leave within 24 hours or face death.

The impact of these attacks on residents like 37-year-old Amin Hamed al-Hadhrat is profound. They have been forced to leave behind their homes and familiar surroundings, with a sense of disbelief and sadness. The villagers have packed their belongings onto pick-up trucks and are seeking refuge in different locations, leaving behind their shepherding way of life, which may no longer be viable.

The forced displacement of Khirbet Zanuta is not an isolated case. Similar Bedouin villages in the West Bank have been facing the same fate since October 7. The village of A’Nizan, located nearby, has also decided to dismantle their homes in anticipation of settler attacks. The domino effect of forced displacement is spreading across the region, with more communities at risk.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), at least 864 Palestinians, including 333 children, have been forcibly displaced due to attacks by Israeli settlers. These attacks have resulted in complete or partial displacement of entire communities. Shockingly, almost half of the violent settler incidents causing casualties or property damage have been supported by Israeli forces, further exacerbating the suffering of Palestinian communities.

The frequency and severity of these forced displacements have not been seen since 1972 when thousands of Bedouins were removed from the Sinai peninsula by Israel. The South Hebron Hills, along the border between the southern West Bank and Israel, has become a strategic target for settlers aiming to erase the Palestinian presence.

Despite their resilience and strong ties to international organizations and solidarity groups, the communities in the South Hebron Hills face an uphill battle in protecting their homes and livelihoods. The Israeli settlers’ relentless attacks make it increasingly challenging for these communities to maintain a presence on their privately owned land.

The situation in the South Hebron Hills demands urgent attention and action from the international community to condemn settler violence and advocate for the rights and safety of Palestinian communities. Only through international solidarity and support can these communities hope to reclaim their homes and live without fear of displacement or violence.

FAQ

What is Area C?

Area C refers to the portion of the occupied West Bank that is under full Israeli military control. It covers approximately 60% of the West Bank territory and is home to many Palestinian communities.

What is forced displacement?

Forced displacement refers to the act of forcefully removing individuals or communities from their homes and lands against their will. This is often accompanied by threats, violence, and destruction of property.

What is the Green Line?

The Green Line refers to the armistice line established between Israel and its neighboring countries (Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria) after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. It serves as a de facto border between Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank.