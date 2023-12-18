Parliamentary Chaos: Unprecedented Suspension of MPs Reduces Opposition Strength

In an extraordinary turn of events, a significant number of opposition MPs in India’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been suspended due to their rowdy behavior and continuous disruptions during a heated confrontation with the government over a recent security breach in Parliament. Yesterday, a total of 33 members were suspended from the lower house, while 45 were suspended from the upper house, following a chaotic day characterized by opposition leaders chanting slogans and demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

These suspensions have resulted in a major blow to the opposition bloc INDIA, as their numbers have been dramatically reduced to nearly half in the Rajya Sabha and one-third in the Lok Sabha. The INDIA bloc, which previously had 95 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, now stands with only 50 MPs due to the suspensions. Similarly, in the Lok Sabha, where the opposition bloc had a total of 133 MPs, they are now left with only 87 members, reflecting the loss of 46 MPs (33 suspended on Monday and 13 previously).

The scale of these suspensions is unprecedented in the history of the Rajya Sabha, where 45 legislators were suspended in a single day. This has significantly weakened the INDIA bloc for the remainder of the winter session, which concludes on December 22. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is now tasked with leading the alliance’s charge in Rajya Sabha, while Congress parliamentary party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi may have to take the lead in the lower house. Other opposition leaders, such as NCP’s Sharad Pawar, CPM’s Elamaram Kareem, and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, will also be expected to step up in the Rajya Sabha, as other members remain suspended.

The suspension of these MPs has ignited a fierce political battle, with the opposition condemning it as a “murder of democracy.” They allege that the government aims to silence the opposition in Parliament and force through critical legislations without adequate debate. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, however, defended the action, claiming that it was necessary as the opposition MPs had insulted the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman.

The turbulent incident that triggered these suspensions was a security breach in Parliament on December 13. Two individuals jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing yellow smoke and causing a major security scare. MPs managed to apprehend the intruders and hand them over to security personnel. Around the same time, two other individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises. While the government emphasized that the security in Parliament complex falls under the purview of the Lok Sabha secretariat and claimed to have followed the Speaker’s directives, the opposition has demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with some even calling for his resignation.

As Parliament seeks to restore order and address the concerns raised by the opposition, the suspension of these MPs has undoubtedly left a profound impact on the political landscape of India. It remains to be seen how the remaining opposition members will navigate their roles and responsibilities in the coming days.

