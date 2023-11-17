The United States and United Kingdom Take Coordinated Action Against Hamas Leaders and Financiers

In a joint effort to combat terrorism and protect the international financial system, the United States and United Kingdom have imposed sanctions on Hamas leaders and financiers. This marks the third round of sanctions by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeting individuals and entities affiliated with Hamas since the recent terrorist attacks on Israel.

The coordinated action aims to degrade Hamas’s financial infrastructure and prevent the group from raising and using funds to carry out further acts of violence. The U.S. Department of State is also designating a leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) military wing.

Hamas and PIJ have received significant support from Iran, primarily through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran has provided financial assistance, weapons, and operational training to these terrorist organizations. Nasser Abu Sharif, the PIJ representative to Iran, plays a key role in financing the group’s activities. The IRGC has trained PIJ fighters in Gaza and facilitated the development of missiles.

The Muhjat AlQuds Foundation, an Iran-funded organization in Gaza, has been instrumental in carrying out PIJ’s financial activities and providing support to the families of PIJ fighters and prisoners. Hamas financial facilitators have assisted in money laundering to funnel funds to the foundation. Jamil Yusuf Ahmad ‘Aliyan, a PIJ political official, oversees the distribution of Iranian provided funds to PIJ personnel.

The Department of State has designated Akram al-Ajouri, the deputy secretary-general of PIJ and leader of the Al-Quds Brigades, as a leader of PIJ. Ajouri has been involved in coordinating militant training and recruitment operations across different countries.

Hamas has utilized the Lebanese money exchange company Nabil Chouman & Co as a conduit for transferring funds from Iran to Gaza. Nabil Khaled Halil Chouman, the owner and founder of the company, along with his son and another money exchanger, facilitated the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to Hamas. Reda Ali Khamis, one of the money exchangers, was responsible for transferring over $7 million from the IRGC-QF to Hamas.

Moreover, two key Hamas officials, Mahmoud Khaled Zahhar and Mu’ad Ibrahim Muhammed Rashid al-Atili, have been designated for their involvement with the organization.

As a result of these actions, all property and interests in property of the designated individuals and entities that are in the United States or under the control of U.S. persons are blocked. Financial institutions and individuals engaging in transactions with these sanctioned entities may expose themselves to sanctions or enforcement actions.

While this coordinated effort seeks to disrupt Hamas’s financing and operational capabilities, it is vital to remain vigilant and continue working together to combat terrorism globally.

