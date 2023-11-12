New Cybercrime Group Targets International Financial Institutions

The international community is once again facing the threat of cybercrime, as a new group has emerged targeting financial institutions worldwide. This group, known as “Trickbot 2.0”, has already caused significant disruptions in the banking sector.

Trickbot 2.0, an advanced trojan virus, is considered to be a direct descendant of the notorious Trickbot group. Originating from Russia, the original Trickbot group was known for its financial data theft operations. However, the new Trickbot 2.0 has expanded its scope and is now primarily focused on targeting international banks and businesses.

Using highly sophisticated techniques, Trickbot 2.0 has infected millions of computers across the globe, including those belonging to U.S. businesses and individuals. The group utilizes a modular malware suite, allowing them to conduct various malicious activities, such as ransomware attacks.

In response to this emerging threat, the United States and the United Kingdom have taken coordinated action. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have sanctioned eleven individuals believed to be affiliated with Trickbot 2.0. Concurrently, the DOJ has unsealed nine indictments against individuals involved in the Trickbot malware and Conti ransomware schemes.

These designations and indictments target key actors within Trickbot 2.0, including administrators, managers, developers, and coders. It is a crucial step in disrupting the cybercriminal network’s operations and preventing further potential attacks on critical infrastructure and financial institutions.

“The international community is united in our resolve to combat cybercrime and protect our critical infrastructure,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian E. Nelson. “Through close collaboration with our British partners, we are leveraging our collective tools and authorities to thwart these malicious cyber activities.”

Trickbot 2.0 represents an evolving and persistent threat to global cybersecurity. With their deep ties to Russian intelligence services, the group poses a significant challenge to law enforcement agencies. However, this joint action by the U.S. and the UK demonstrates their commitment to counter ransomware actors and address Russian cybercrime.

As the financial sector becomes increasingly digitalized, the need for robust cybersecurity measures is more crucial than ever. International collaboration and information sharing are key in combating such threats and ensuring the stability of the global financial system.

(Source: Department of Justice, U.S. Department of the Treasury)