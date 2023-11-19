A New Perspective on the United Nations’ Response to Hamas Atrocities Against Israeli Women

Women’s rights groups and officials in Israel have expressed their disappointment with the United Nations (UN) for its silence regarding the recent acts of rape, mutilation, and murder committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women. These groups and officials have diligently documented these gender-based atrocities, providing substantial evidence to the UN and women’s empowerment organizations, but to no avail. The response from these entities has been deafeningly silent.

Sarah Weiss Maudi, a senior diplomat and legal adviser in Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has voiced her frustration, stating that they have shared graphic and descriptive evidence of gang rapes, as well as the remains of semen on young girls, with the UN. However, the UN has been dismissive of this evidence, while readily accepting data provided by the Hamas Ministry of Health without proper verification.

It is disheartening to see that the UN Women’s website only refers to the Israeli situation in the context of the crisis in Gaza, without acknowledging the specific acts of violence committed against Israeli women. Such neglect sends a message that Jewish women and girls do not matter to this so-called human rights body.

Anne Bayefsky, director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, points out that this lack of attention to the Israeli women victims is not surprising considering the twisted perspective of UN Women. The organization blames Israel for violence against Palestinian women, conveniently ignoring the brutal acts committed by Palestinian men against Jewish and Israeli women.

Moreover, UN officials, including the special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, have not only ignored the rapes and gender-based crimes against Israeli women but have also cast doubts on their occurrence. This selective denial and refusal to address the heinous acts committed against Israeli women only perpetuates injustice.

The silence from the international community, including top officials, is disconcerting. Some seem to believe that Israeli women somehow deserved these atrocities, perceiving them as privileged individuals living comfortably in southern Israel. Others argue that focusing on a few cases of rape is irrelevant when there is a larger conflict happening in Gaza.

It is essential to recognize that every act of violence against women is significant and deserves attention, regardless of the context. By refusing to acknowledge the suffering of Israeli women, the UN and other international organizations are failing in their moral obligation to protect and advocate for women’s rights universally.

