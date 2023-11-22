Social Media Fact-Checks United Nations Chief’s Comparison of Gaza Deaths

Social media platform X has recently challenged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over a statement he made regarding the deaths in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. In a press conference on Monday, Guterres stated, “We are witnessing a killing of civilians that is unparalleled and unprecedented in any conflict since I have been Secretary-General.”

However, a community note was issued in response, offering additional context and countering Guterres’ claim. It pointed out at least two other conflicts, namely the Syrian civil war and the Yemen War, which have resulted in significant death tolls equal to or higher than the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli official criticized the Secretary-General, claiming, “He willfully ignores the thousands of civilians killed in conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere, as he pursues vilification of Israel.” In response, a spokesperson for Guterres reaffirmed his stance and clarified that his comments addressed the “large number of civilian casualties reported so far in Gaza.” They argued that the cited conflicts had death tolls below the figures in the Gaza Strip and that the casualties in Yemen occurred before Guterres assumed his position.

The spokesperson further emphasized that Guterres’ focus was primarily on child deaths in his remarks. While he used the term civilians, the spokesperson clarified that the statistics provided and the intention behind Guterres’ statement were centered around child casualties specifically.

Guterres also indicated that he did not intend to question the accuracy of the death tolls reported by the authorities in Gaza. It is important to note that the number of deaths reported by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry includes both combatants and civilians, similar to the United Nations’ figures for the Yemen conflict.

Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, criticized Guterres for his comment, accusing him of bias and an anti-Israel approach. Nevertheless, Guterres defended himself, condemning the attacks by Hamas and asserting that he does not endorse terrorist acts in any way.

It is worth mentioning that Guterres assumed office in 2017, and since then, the Syrian civil war has claimed over 10,000 civilian lives. The Yemen War, which predates Guterres’ tenure, has resulted in more than 377,000 deaths, and the United Nations has reported that one child dies every seven minutes due to various causes in the Yemen conflict in 2022 alone, including starvation and disease.

While the exact number of deaths in the Gaza Strip remains a point of contention, the United Nations maintains that the figures provided by the Gaza Health Ministry have generally proven accurate and stood up to scrutiny in previous conflicts.

As social media platforms play a growing role in fact-checking and providing additional context to public statements, this incident highlights the need for leaders to ensure accuracy and consider the broader context when addressing conflicts and their associated casualties.

FAQ

What did United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres say about the deaths in the Gaza Strip?

During a press conference, Guterres stated that the killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip was unparalleled and unprecedented in any conflict since he assumed the position of Secretary-General.

What conflicts were mentioned to counter Guterres’ claim?

The Syrian civil war and the Yemen War were cited as conflicts with death tolls either equal to or higher than the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip.

What was the response to Guterres’ statement?

An Israeli official accused Guterres of willfully ignoring other conflicts and pursuing the vilification of Israel. Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called for Guterres to resign, alleging bias and a distorted view of reality.

What clarification did Guterres’ spokesperson provide?

The spokesperson clarified that Guterres was primarily focusing on child casualties in his statement, despite using the term “civilians.” They argued that the statistics provided and the intention behind Guterres’ words centered around child deaths specifically.

What is the Gaza Health Ministry’s death toll?

The Gaza Health Ministry reported over 11,000 deaths in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israel’s bombing campaign in response to a terrorist attack. However, the ministry’s figures do not differentiate between combatants and civilians, similar to the United Nations’ numbers for the Yemen conflict.