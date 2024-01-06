United Arab Emirates: Mass Trial of Prisoners Reveals Crackdown on Activists

In a recent development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has publicly acknowledged conducting a mass trial of 84 inmates, confirming previous reports by dissidents. The trial, which coincided with the hosting of the United Nations COP28 climate talks, sheds light on the UAE’s crackdown on activists and human rights defenders.

According to the country’s attorney general, Hamad al-Shamsi, the defendants face charges related to “establishing another secret organization for the purpose of committing acts of violence and terrorism on state territory.” While the statement did not disclose the names of the accused individuals, it identified the majority as members of the Muslim Brotherhood. The UAE has long viewed this pan-Arab Islamist group as a threat to its hereditary rulers, and it has been the target of the country’s autocratic regime.

Notably, the trial likely includes Ahmed Mansoor, a prominent activist who has been recognized internationally for his work in defending human rights. Mansoor, who called for a free press and democratic freedoms in the UAE, has consistently clashed with the authorities. In 2017, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges related to his activism. It is important to highlight that Mansoor’s iPhone was targeted with Israeli spyware in 2016, a clear indication of the government’s surveillance efforts.

Another individual likely charged in this trial is Nasser bin Ghaith, an academic who has been held since August 2015 for his social media posts. Bin Ghaith’s case is emblematic of the UAE’s strict laws governing freedom of expression, political affiliations, and associations. Following the Arab Spring protests in 2011, the UAE embarked on a widescale crackdown, sentencing numerous individuals who were involved in the demonstrations.

During COP28, human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, highlighted the cases of Mansoor and bin Ghaith. These demonstrations, held within the U.N.-administered Blue Zone, aimed to draw attention to the UAE’s human rights record. Given the UAE’s extensive surveillance infrastructure, activists refrained from traditional protests outside the venue.

This mass trial further emphasizes the UAE’s approach to dissent and its suppression of activism. While the country may appear socially liberal when compared to other Middle Eastern nations, its restrictions on freedom of expression and association are deeply entrenched.

