New Article: The Harsh Realities of Child Migration Across the Darién Gap

Source: Unicef report

As the number of migrating children continues to surge across Latin America and the Caribbean, the dangerous journey through the treacherous Darién Gap has reached a record high. This year alone, over 60,000 children have risked life and limb to cross the unforgiving jungle pass, according to a new report by Unicef.

This alarming trend has prompted the UN’s children’s agency to sound the alarm, revealing that last year witnessed the highest number of deaths and disappearances of migrant children since 2014, with at least 92 casualties. The report further highlights that while children constitute only 13% of the global migrant population, they make up a striking 25% in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Christopher Tidey, the lead author of the report, emphasizes that multiple factors contribute to this escalating exodus. Climate change, drug-related violence, and the economic fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have collectively pushed vulnerable families to their breaking point.

Within this context, the Darién Gap stands out as an especially perilous route. Situated between Colombia and Panama, this remote rainforest is the sole land route connecting South and Central America. Over the past three years, an increasing number of migrants from countries as diverse as Afghanistan, China, Eritrea, and Haiti have attempted to traverse this roadless jungle on their way to the United States.

In 2021 alone, approximately 133,000 people crossed the Darién Gap, with an estimated 29,000 children among them. The numbers nearly doubled in 2022, with about 250,000 individuals undertaking the daunting journey, including an estimated 40,000 children, of which 600 were unaccompanied.

As we navigate through 2022, another disheartening record is set to be broken, with over 250,000 people expected to cross the Darién Gap between January and August, including more than 60,000 children. Aid groups and humanitarian organizations have expressed their inability to handle the overwhelming influx.

Tidey describes the journey as brutal for both adults and children, emphasizing the inhospitable nature of the trek that can span two weeks and involves navigating treacherous terrain, such as the daunting “Mountain of Death.” The challenges include knee-deep mud, extreme heat, insects, animals, and the risk of injuries, dehydration, or getting lost. With dense terrain and limited resources, those undertaking this journey are essentially left to fend for themselves, exposing children to a particularly precarious situation.

Venezuelans form the largest group of migrants braving the Darién Gap, driven out of their homeland due to a decade-long economic collapse that worsened after Hugo Chávez’s death in 2013. Over 138,588 Venezuelans have passed through the region this year. The second largest group, numbering 34,894, hails from Ecuador, a country grappling with a surge in crime-related violence that gained international attention with the recent assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Ecuador’s murder rate has increased by almost 500% between 2016 and 2022.

