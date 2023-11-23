The Dire Situation for Children in Gaza: A Call for Immediate Action

The ongoing conflict in the State of Palestine and Israel has had a devastating impact on the children caught in the crossfire. UNICEF is deeply concerned about the worsening situation and the urgent need to protect the most vulnerable members of society.

While we appreciate the adoption of Resolution 2712 by the UN Security Council, which recognizes the disproportionate impact of the war on children, more must be done to ensure their safety. The resolution calls for extended humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza, allowing humanitarian partners to reach those in need. However, immediate action is required to bring an end to the war and to stop the killing and maiming of children.

It is vital to remember that the plight of children extends beyond Gaza and includes those in Israel and the West Bank. The recent release of some child hostages is a step in the right direction, but there are still many more who need to be safely reunited with their families.

In the West Bank, the deteriorating security and humanitarian conditions are a cause for concern. Scores of Palestinian children have been displaced from their homes, with an estimated 450,000 in need of humanitarian assistance. UNICEF and its partners are working tirelessly to provide support in the form of mental health and protection services, water and sanitation facilities, and remedial education.

During a recent visit to Gaza, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of the conflict on children. Hospitals, already overwhelmed with patients, have become shelters for thousands of internally displaced people. The stories of injured children and newborns struggling to survive in incubators without fuel are heart-wrenching.

The death toll among Palestinian children is staggering, with over 5,300 reported deaths in just 46 days. Children now account for forty percent of the deaths in Gaza, making it the most dangerous place in the world for them. The number of children still under the rubble or unaccounted for is also alarming.

Even for those who survive the war, their lives will never be the same. The repeated exposure to traumatic events can have long-lasting effects on their physical and cognitive development. Prior to the escalation, more than half of Gaza’s child population already required mental health and psychosocial support.

The displacement crisis in Gaza is exacerbating the already dire living conditions. Over 1.7 million people, half of whom are children, are displaced, with reports of increasing numbers of separated and unaccompanied children in need of urgent care and family tracing services. Additionally, the nutrition crisis is escalating, with one million children facing food insecurity and a projected 30 percent increase in child wasting.

Furthermore, the lack of access to clean water and sanitation services is putting Gaza’s children at extreme risk. Water production capacity has drastically decreased, leaving families with minimal access to water for their daily needs. The lack of fuel has also caused the cessation of wastewater treatment, further endangering public health.

The situation in Gaza demands immediate attention and action. The international community must come together to protect the rights and well-being of children. UNICEF urges all parties involved to prioritize the safety and welfare of children, provide humanitarian assistance, and work towards a sustainable peace. Every child deserves a future free from the horrors of war.

FAQ

1. How many Palestinian children have been killed in the conflict?

More than 5,300 Palestinian children have been reported killed in just 46 days, making the Gaza Strip the most dangerous place in the world for children.

2. What is the current situation for children in Gaza?

Over 1.7 million people, half of whom are children, are displaced in Gaza. Access to clean water, sanitation services, and food is severely limited, putting children at extreme risk.

3. What is being done to help children in Gaza?

UNICEF and its partners are providing critical support, including mental health and protection services, water and sanitation facilities, and remedial education. However, more resources and immediate action are needed to address the worsening crisis.