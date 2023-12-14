Israeli Strikes on Gaza Raise Concerns Over Use of Unguided Munitions

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, a recent U.S. intelligence assessment has found that almost half of the munitions used by Israel have been unguided bombs. This ratio has raised concerns among arms experts and humanitarian groups, who believe that the use of unguided bombs contributes to the high civilian death toll in the region.

Since October 7th, the Israel Defense Forces have launched over 29,000 air-to-ground munitions into Gaza. However, only 55 to 60 percent of these munitions have been precision-guided, with the remaining being classified as “dumb bombs.” The use of unguided bombs has drawn criticism from both domestic and international sources, with calls for the reduction of civilian casualties and greater caution in military operations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Biden administration have engaged in discussions regarding the military campaign in Gaza. While the Biden administration has refrained from conditioning military aid to Israel on the reduction of civilian deaths, it has urged Israel to scale back its operations and exercise more precision in target selection.

There have been over 18,800 casualties in Gaza, including both fatalities and injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Under international law, weapons are considered indiscriminate if they cannot be directed at military targets. The use of unguided bombs heightens the risk of civilian casualties, particularly in densely populated areas.

In some cases, the use of unguided munitions by Israel is seen as more defensible, such as when targeting tunnel entrances or buildings in less-populated areas. However, the overall level of civilian casualties is still deemed unacceptably high by the Biden administration, which has urged Israel to exercise caution and reduce civilian harm.

While the Biden administration has been engaged in diplomatic efforts to influence the Israeli government, there has been growing criticism within Congress and from rights groups. There are calls for greater scrutiny over U.S. military support for Israel and the need for increased measures to protect civilians in conflict zones.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the current conflict between Israel and Gaza?

A: The current conflict involves ongoing military operations between the Israel Defense Forces and militant groups in Gaza, such as Hamas. The conflict has resulted in a significant number of casualties, including both military personnel and civilians.

Q: What are unguided bombs?

A: Unguided bombs, also known as “dumb bombs,” are munitions that do not have precision-guidance systems to accurately target specific military objectives. These bombs rely on gravity and momentum for their trajectory, increasing the risk of collateral damage and civilian casualties.

Q: Why are unguided bombs used in military operations?

A: Unguided bombs are often used when precision-guided munitions are not available or in situations where less precise targeting is deemed acceptable. Factors such as the nature of the target, operational requirements, and the availability of resources can influence the decision to use unguided bombs.

Q: What are the concerns with the use of unguided bombs?

A: The use of unguided bombs in densely populated areas increases the risk of civilian casualties. These bombs have a larger impact radius and are more likely to cause unintended harm to non-combatants. In accordance with international law, weapons should be directed at military targets to minimize harm to civilians.

